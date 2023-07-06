The bishop pair is a like a pair of shoes. One shoe compliments the other and together they can scurry across the floor and stomp the life out of an enemy. With this mind please to try to find white’s winning mating attack in this week’s position.
Black threatens an immediate mate on g2 with its queen and bishop battery. White cannot wait and must strike first. To that end, white’s queen takes black’s d7 pawn with check. The black king must capture or black is next mated with the queen taking the knight on e7.
Black’s king thus accepts the queen sacrifice. White checks again with both its rook and bishop with bishop to f4, creating a discovered, double check (see next diagram).
The black king has two flight squares. Moving to c6 runs into bishop to d7, mate. Fleeing to e8 is met with bishop to d7, forcing the black king to f8. That’s when the other shoe drops and white’s other bishop mates by taking black’s knight on e7 (see next diagram).
This position arose in the famous game in 1852 between Adolf Anderssen, who had the white pieces, and Jean Dufresne, who had the black pieces. Anderssen was one of the top three players of the 19th century. This game was dubbed the “Evergreen game.” This is because, when Anderssen died in 1879, the first world chess champion Wilhelm Steinitz declared that this mating attack was “An evergreen in the laurel crown of the departed chess hero.”
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
