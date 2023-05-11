In the spring of 1781, General Washington marched his army hundreds of miles north to Yorktown to rendezvous with a French fleet and surprise the British. This maneuver led to the siege at Yorktown and won American independence.
In this week’s position one critical move wins the war. To this end, white coordinates his knight and rooks for the decisive strike. With this hint in mind please try to find white’s winning moves.
The white knight rests on black’s throat at b6. At the moment black’s rook defends against white’s c2 rook moving to c8, checking and then mating black on a8. However, supporting the rook on c2 by guiding the other rook to c1 and doubling the rooks creates a loaded gun on the “c” file.
This threatens rook to c8, check, followed by the black rook capturing the white rook. White’s remaining rook captures black’s rook, checking with the support of the knight, and forces the black king to a7. White’s rook slides to a8 and mates black.
Black has several defenses all of which lose. Black can defend its back rank with the h3 rook retreating to h8. But this abandons its knight on f6 and black’s position is hopeless. Alternatively, bishop to c7 complicates matters, as the bishop threatens the knight.
White’s best reply is bishop takes knight on f6 (see next diagram).
From here, the key line is black’s bishop takes white’s knight. White’s bishop in turn takes black’s rook on d8. Black’s bishop captures white’s bishop and white strikes with rook to c8, checking black and winning the bishop (see next diagram).
The lesson this week is, as Carl Sagan observed, “You have to know the past to understand the present.”
