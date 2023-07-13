At a major chess tournament this past week India’s 5 time former world chess champion Vishy Anand faced his student and rising superstar D. Gukesh. Their first formal game was billed as the protégé versus the legend. The protégé demonstrated his learning skills and won.
This week’s position is from that game. Gukesh is white; Anand, black. Like a knight to the belly, Gukesh creates a winning position on his next move. With this hint in mind please try to find white’s best move.
White’s pieces target black’s exposed king-side, like lions waiting to pounce. White’s knight leaps onto g6. Anand resigned at this point because of the overwhelming threats, including rook to h8 supported by the knight.
The most natural response for black is to have its bishop take white’s knight. However, this leads to checkmate after pawn takes bishop, forking the king and queen, as white’s queen discloses a discovered check. The black king takes the pawn and white’s rook slides to h8 (see next diagram).
From here, it is forced mate in 8 moves. But because of the coordination of white’s rook, bishop and queen, it is hard for white to go wrong.
Alternatively, after knight to g6 black may move his king to g7. White’s knight hops to e5, forking the black rook and queen. All replies by black are losing. For example, pawn takes knight leads to queen to g5, check (see next diagram).
White’s bishop blocks the check on g6 and is taken by white’s pawn. After the black queen takes the pawn, white checks black from g8 with its rook (see next diagram).
Here, white trades a rook for black’s queen after the black king takes the rook.
Anand has worked with Gukesh for years, and this is the thanks Anand gets — almost like a knight to the belly.
