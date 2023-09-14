In this week’s position white has surrounded black’s king, like enemy troops just outside the castle walls. White has in its arsenal a crushing sacrifice. How should black best defend against white’s looming assault?
White’s immediate threat is knight takes the pawn on h7. If the black king takes the knight, white’s queen checks from h3. This forces the black king back to g8 and black’s remaining knight hops to g5, threating an immediate mate on h7 (see next diagram).
Not accepting the sacrifice and playing pawn to f5 instead avoids mate but loses a decisive amount of material.
Here, black missed the sacrifice and moved its queen to e7. The knight sacrifice is still winning, as white sacrificed its knight, checked the black king from h3 with its queen and hopped its knight onto g5. Because the black queen is on the same 7th rank as the pawn at h7, innovative defense involving counter sacrifices clearing the 7th rank would allow black’s queen to defend and survive the threat. However, white’s intense pressure made any more missteps fatal, and black lost.
Black’s best move gives black a slight edge. That is, pawn to f6 instead 4 of queen to e7 holds the fort. It kicks the knight back to h3 because the sacrifice no longer works without a safe landing for white’s other knight on g5. Ironically, once the knight retreats to h3, black’s best follow up is pawn to f5 (see next diagram).
The g5 square is indirectly no longer a safe landing because of black’s pawn to h6, kicking the knight back without a viable sacrifice.
The lesson this week is that pressure makes us more likely to error, even if the tables can be turned. Better to be the one pressuring.
