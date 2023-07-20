The world’s top ranked chess player and former World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen, is back at the top of his game after the winning the prestigious Champions Chess Tour Aimchess Rapid 2023 this past July.
This week’s position is from his final’s victory against America’s Wesley So. Carlsen has the white pieces; So, the black. Remove all the minor pieces and white has an extra outside passed pawn. From there, the game is easily won. With this hint in mind please try to find white’s winning combination.
The position is complicated. With both queens on the board a single inaccurate move may allow black to escape with a draw by perpetual check. For example, rook to d7, attacking the black queen, is a strong move. But after the black queen checks from a1, the result is a complicated queen-pawn endgame. Hence white’s best move is to immediately force a mass exchange of pieces first with queen to e5, check. This forces a queen trade on e5.
After white’s knight retakes black’s queen on e5, black’s bishop is pinned. If the black king steps out of the pin onto f6, white’s knight forks black’s king and rook. Hence black protects its bishop with rook to e8 (see next diagram).
White replies with knight to c6, adding pressure to the pin and forcing the black king to defend the bishop from f6. Now white captures on e7, which liquidates of all the minor pieces (see next diagram).
From here, black’s king must rush to the queen side to stop the advance of white’s “a” pawn. Meanwhile, white’s king has free reign on the king side. Because of this, So resigned.
The lesson this week is oftentimes simplicity is best. It may be the shortest distance to a won position.
