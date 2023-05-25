America’s Fabiano Caruana won the Classic Romania Chess Tournament which ended on May 15th. This week’s position is based on Caruana’s game against Richard Rapport of Romania, who is the 10th-ranked highest chess player in the world and who assisted Liren Ding in his world chess championship match.
In this week’s position, white has just snatched a pawn on d7 with its queen and fallen into black’s trap. Rapport saw the trap and didn’t snatch the pawn. Instead, he retreated his bishop on f4 to g3 and the game was eventually drawn. Rapport saw that in this position black fires an unexpected shot out of the blue and that indirectly threatens mate. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s best move.
Black’s b8 rook rests on the same file as white’s king, while an advanced black pawn is face to face with the enemy king without immediate support. Ordering the bishop on b7 to strike white’s g2 pawn coordinates the black rook and pawn. If white takes the bishop, black’s queen grabs white’s c4 pawn (see next diagram).
Black now threatens to mate white with its queen and pawn as white’s bishop on f4 also sits en prise. White stops the mate with queen to d3 and black grabs the white bishop on f4. From there, black has the superior position. In addition to white’s vulnerable king, four of white’s five pawns sit on the same colored squares as black’s bishop, making them susceptible to capture.
Instead of white capturing the black bishop on g2 with its f1 bishop, white may first trade queens on e6. Next, white’s f1 bishop takes black’s g2 bishop, and black’s f8 rook takes white’s f4 bishop (see next diagram).
From here, black has the better position and will next win a pawn on c4 or f2.
The lesson this week is that when a king rests on the same file as several enemy pieces, a shot out of the blue may be seen from far away.
