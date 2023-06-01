Sometimes you just have to make a run for it. With this hint in mind please try to find white’s winning move.
The position is seemingly equal. Each side has a bishop and the same number of pawns. The difference is white’s passed pawn on d5 and the fact that black’s king is behind this pawn. In a foot race, therefore, the king could never catch this pawn. Only black’s bishop can thwart the white pawn’s advance.
White exploits this with pawn to d6 (see next diagram).
If black’s bishop takes the pawn, white’s bishop takes the black bishop and black is lost. Any other move allows white to next trade bishops on e5 and the pawn races ahead and promotes.
The lesson this week is that timing a passed pawn’s break for the end zone is as important as the pawn itself.
