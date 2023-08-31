Magnus Carlsen won the prestigious World Chess Cup this past August, which was the only major tournament that Carlsen had yet to win in his storied career. There is a consensus that he is the greatest chess player of all time, followed by Gary Kasparov and Bobby Fisher.
This week’s position is from one of Carlsen’s early games in the World Cup against Levan Pantsulaia from Georgia (the country, not the State, which borders the Black Sea). Carlsen is white; Pantsulaia, black.
How do chess players stay in shape? They lift rooks. With this hint in mind please try to find white’s mating attack.
White’s pieces are centralized, while black’s queen, bishop and one of its rook are in the corner behind their king, who is near the center on f8. This allows white to first move its e1 rook to e8, checking black. The rook is sacrificed to lure the black king closer to the center after the forced capture of the rook on e8.
White’s queen next checks from e4 (see next diagram).
If black blocks the check with its queen, white’s queen slides over to a8, checking black. This forces black to block the check with its rook, which is in turn captured by the white queen, mating black.
The best reply to the queen check from e4 is for black to block the check with knight to e6. White’s queen again checks from a8 (see next diagram)
From here, the vulnerability on d8 explodes in black’s face. Black can block the check from a8 with either the rook or knight, which is taken by white’s queen with check. Black must retake with the remaining knight or rook. Now white’s d1 rook snatches black’s last defender on d8, mating black with the help of white’s knight which prevents the king from escaping to e7.
The lesson this week is in the middle game tuck your king away.
