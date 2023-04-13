What is black’s best move?
The World Chess Championship began April 10th between Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi ("Nepo") and China's Ding Liren ("Ding"). It is a 14-game match. After the first three games, Nepo won game 2 while games 1 and 3 were drawn.
This week's position is from Nepo's win. He has the black pieces; Ding, the white pieces. Here, Nepo sees that a major black piece is quasi-trapped and attacking that piece wins. With this hint in mind please try to find black's best move.
Because of black's advanced c7 pawn, black has several good moves. Black's dark square bishop, for example, can support the pawn's advance from a3. Best, however, is pawn to e5, attacking white's rook, which caused Ding to promptly resign.
The white rook has no safe squares. One option is to trade the rook for black's bishop on e6, which is recaptured by black's rook. White's queen slides back to c1. Black's queen steps over to d7 and white is helpless against black's rook dropping to d1 (see next diagram).
Alternatively, white's rook can capture black's e4 bishop, which defends its c2 pawn. Black's pawn recaptures and dislodges the white knight (see next diagram).
After the knight flees, black moves its bishop to a3. Black's queen, rook and bishop provide too much support for the advancing c2 pawn and white loses.
Magnus Carlsen opted to not defend his World Champion crown, which he has worn for the past 10 years. He still competes and remains the highest rated chess player in the world.
