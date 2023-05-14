It is hard to believe the end of session is right around the corner. Now that we are in the final weeks of the legislative session, lawmakers are focused on the state budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which begins July 1.
The majority of the policy bills have found their destination, which helps clarify the financial needs of the State. We have a record amount of about $12.6 billion to appropriate, but we still have to negotiate where this money goes, how much we’ll leave in state savings, and how much we will return to taxpayers in the form of tax relief.
I serve on the Education A&B subcommittee, and we are working with several agencies to review their budget requests. Over the next two weeks, the Appropriations & Budget chairs and subcommittee chairs, along with fiscal staff, will work together while negotiating with the Senate and governor’s office. This week the budget process finally started to progress. I plan to update you on the finalized budget in the coming weeks.
I want to take a moment to thank every teacher in House District 13 in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. I was a teacher for over 12 years; with that said, I know how much effort goes into teaching. Your hard work and commitment to education have not gone unnoticed. We are lucky to have you serve our community and our students.
I would also like to congratulate everyone graduating high school this month. As you move forward, remember that your graduation is not the end of your journey but the start of a new one. I wish all the graduates the best as they embark on this new phase of life.
It is truly an honor and privilege to represent you at the State Capitol. As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to me with any concerns at (405) 557-7302 or neil.hays@okhouse.gov.
Rep. Neil Hays, a Republican, serves District 13 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.