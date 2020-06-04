Dianne Elaine Hill, Muskogee, 72 left Thursday, May 28, 2020. Visitation Thursday, 1 PM until 6 PM and Friday, 10 AM until 6 PM, in the People’s Chapel of the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Brandon Scott Jones, Muskogee, 31, died Monday 06/01/2020. Viewing Thursday, 06/04/2020, 12PM-7PM at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Service, 11AM Friday 06/05/2020 at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh. com.
Dorothy Boss, 84, died May 21 in Riverside, CA. Viewing 9AM- 4PM June 5 Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Graveside 10:30 AM Saturday, June 6, 2020 Council Hill Cemetery followed by family and friends gathering at Council Hill Community Center.
Marvin Fox, II, 46, resident of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, left Saturday, May 30, 2020. Visitation, Thursday and Friday, 1 PM until 6 PM, in Okmulgee. Tribute, Saturday, 1 PM, Mount Zion Baptist Church, Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com.
