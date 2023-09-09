Even though friends and family have thought I’m in a continual state of being disoriented, the ailment actually has a name — directional dyslexia.
I can walk out of a store, nearly 100 percent of the time, and turn in the wrong direction to find my car. There’s no such thing as south, north, east or west in my brain, and you can’t ever assume I know to turn left or right, even if I have driven the route several times before. It used to cost me a lot of time as I could easily drive miles in the wrong direction before I realized something didn’t seem quite right, and what’s even worse, this could take place in my lifelong hometown. Thank goodness all I have to do now is tell my phone to take me home.
I had no idea I wanted or needed a voice command on my phone until I started using it. Sirri tells me when heading in the wrong direction and will repeat the directions several times in my lingo, “turn right now. You missed your turn, please do a U-turn to get back on route.”
While at the soccer complex last weekend to watch the grandkids’ soccer games I made a mental note of where I had parked. Near a parking lot light and across from a big tree. The games were back-to-back, and it was hot, so by the time I was dragging my chair back to the van I was more than ready to go home.
After misplacing my van more often than I care to count, the hubs put a huge sticker on my back window of a Labrador busting out of the window. The kids make fun, but it has kept me from trying to get into multiple gray vans which are not mine.
I walked up and down every aisle in the parking lot, by every light pole and all the big trees. Silly of me to remember a light pole and tree since there were hundreds of them. I walked the parking lot three times and was convinced someone stole my van, even though I knew a banged-up van with a huge sticker on the back wouldn’t be a thieves’ first choice.
I contemplated stopping one of the workers on carts who drive around the complex to help people get to the fields. Would it be so bad if I asked him to help me get to my van? I thought about calling the son-in-law who had left 30 minutes prior with the granddaughters to come back and help me but how pathetic would that sound?
Needing another bottle of water I walked to the concession stand that is in the middle of two huge parking lots and that’s when I spotted my van. In the other parking lot, next to a light pole by a tree.
When I got home and repeated my story he asked if I wanted the van to be shrink wrapped. I answered with, “what design do you have in mind?” I’ll be the Gigi on the go-go.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
