My sister is irritated with me. That’s not unusual, but this time I actually listened to her.
“Why do you take care of everyone else and you never take care of yourself?” was the question of the day, and I didn’t have an answer for it. I’ve been putting off making a doctors’ appointment. I don’t feel the urgency to go as I’m not sick.
The saying of, “getting old is no joke,” has become a reality as it seems I’m just waiting for something on my body to quit working, start hurting or grow unexplained bumps, rashes or hair. The sudden onset of rashes has subsided, with the trips to the ER, doctors and allergists producing nothing more than an extra doctors’ bill. There was never any explanation or reason and no test available to figure it out, so again, I’m just sitting here waiting for the hives to return.
Ruling every possible food item out by elimination I’m confident it’s not something I’m eating. As much as it pains me, I gave the mowing duties to the oldest grandson. He seems to love it as much as I do. I also have not touched a weed in the garden or have had the pleasure of getting dirt under my nails. Not sure this is the answer, but the rashes have taken a break. The hubby has had to take on everything outside and he can’t wrap his head around why I’m so grumpy when he gets to go outside and get dirty.
Now I’ve developed bumps on my fingers. Like the bump you would sometimes get from writing too much with a pencil, on the first knuckle. That’s something kids nowadays don’t have to fret about as most are on their chrome books instead of pencil and paper. At least they can no longer get away with saying the dog ate their homework.
Nearly all of my first knuckles, on all fingers, have developed a bump. When one of the bumps got especially large, my sister made the remark I might want to find out why my fingers are exploding. Between the carpal tunnel and now bumpy fingers, my hands are having issues. Since these bumps aren’t painful and having surgery for the carpal tunnel isn’t something I want to pursue, why not just continue on until I can’t?
As always, the big sister won, and I made an appointment for this week. I was hoping the call to the orthopedic office would produce the same scenario as the allergist and I’d have to wait for 4 months, because that’s always fun when you have plenty of time to fret and google symptoms and talk yourself into having some rare disease.
If this doctors appointment produces the same result of no answers, I may need to call our veterinarian (my daughter) to prescribe whatever our dog is getting. He seems happy and healthy and doesn’t have a care in the world.
Who knows by this time next week I might be on a dog food diet.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
