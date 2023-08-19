I can’t justify shelling out cash, again, to have someone tell me how to lose weight. I will lose money on the deal since there’s no refund when it comes to the inability to have self-control.
It’s been an ongoing battle of the bulge after I gained 60 pounds when I was pregnant with the first one and after years of being on the roller coaster ride of dieting, I’m going to give it another try. What’s the worst that could happen — I lose a few, gain back more, say I gave it a go, and celebrate with a bag of chocolate chip cookies.
The theory is to not to proclaim you’re on a diet, as it should be a lifestyle change. Easier said than done when your life revolves around cooking, eating and snacking. It’s either pouring down rain or 100 degrees outside, so what else is there to do?
I just need to face the reality I’m not a disciplined person when it comes to eating right and exercising. I don’t feel too bad about it since the majority of people are in the same boat, although my jeans are having second thoughts.
So the diet begins. This time around I’m counting calories, plain and simple. If I choose to eat a honey bun, so be it, I just won’t be able to have any dinner.
Over the years I’ve cleared out most of the exercise equipment I had accumulated, as they eventually become just a piece of furniture which was never dusted. While searching the basement for some old workout videos, I never watched, I found one of the girls exercise balls. This huge plastic ball was good for something, I just didn’t know what.
The Internet has hundreds of exercises that can be done on top of this ball, instead of the floor. Sounds like a great concept, since getting up and down off the floor seems to be enough exercise in itself.
The instructions sounded simple. Lay on your back, across the ball to do stretching exercises. No one mentioned there would be a need for balancing, while you exercise. I really, really didn’t want to fall off that ball. Not that it’s a long way down, but then again, how would I land and how difficult was it going to be to get back up. What if I happened to roll over backwards on my head. What if something snapped in my back and I had to stay in that position until someone found me.
Thinking of my safety, I moved the ball next to the wall, in the event things went wacky, I could use the wall for stability. I managed to do 15 minutes of exercise. I’m calling it exercise, although it was mostly trying to keep from falling off. If I do anything to work up a sweat, it’s exercise, in my book.
To reward myself I had another honey bun.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
