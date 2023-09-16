I find myself making notes all day. In fact, I’ve resorted to using a spiral notebook, just like I had for Dad when he couldn’t remember what he was supposed to be doing. Am I just one step closer to following in his footsteps of having dementia or am I just too busy?
What do you do when you can’t remember what your note was supposed to be reminding you of? My notes are mostly job related but sometimes I mix in personal items I need to attend to which can really get confusing. My theory is if everything is in one notebook maybe I can keep track of what the heck is going on around here.
Dad would get mixed up between what’s real and the imaginary problems of those in TV land. As soon as the cold weather brought him inside he’d keep company with the drama of Judge Judy and criminals from the show, “Cops.” When he called to report “the people who own this joint” said he could no longer have a dog in the house, I figured someone was on TV trial for breaking some rental rules. Even though I reassured him he had owned the house for over 60 years, it seemed to worry him enough I had to produce the deed of trust to prove it to him.
With too much time on his hands Dad eventually started reading the notebook like a novel. When something new needed to be written, I’d just flip to the next page so when he started reading old notes he’d get really mixed up. Eventually I had to start a notebook which contained just the basic information. Inside it listed his address, that he owns the property free and clear, his kids names, ages and where they live, his neighbors names and numbers.
I was afraid I’d offend him by writing down the basic information, but it seemed as though the more he worried that he couldn’t remember, the more he forgot. I tried to keep my to keep him in his home, alone, but unfortunately the worries were greater than the promise.
Often when I stopped by Dad would be reading the notebook. It seemed to have given him peace of mind and direction for the day. Sometimes when I’m hustling from one place to another, and my mind is racing about what needs to be done I calm myself by knowing everything I need to do is in my notebook on my desk and I don’t have to try and remember every single thing.
Dad always said it was best to let some things go so your brain could make room for more information. I think he was onto something. The girls want me to store all this information in my phone. That’s just not going to work. What if I lose my phone? Why waste time trying to figure out how to get the information in the phone when all I have to do is open a notebook.
Hopefully it’s not the beginning of when everything I know will be from a notebook.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
