It seemed to happen overnight – from asking the grandkids if they could do “this,” to them laughing because I can’t do “that.”
The 12-foot gymnastics’ mat, purchased at a garage sale, has been a big hit recently with the grandkids. The girls have been “practicing” their “cheers” while the boys have had wrestling matches which usually end with one of them going home with scratches that weren’t there when they were dropped off.
All five of them took turns doing somersaults and cartwheels and asked if I could do any gymnastics. Sure, I said, I just choose not to. They wanted proof even though I tried my best to convince them, at one point in my life, I could not only do a somersault but also a cartwheel and a headstand.
What’s a somersault going to hurt, I asked myself. The worst scenario is peeing my pants and that might be the highlight of the evening. It took more effort than I had anticipated just to get on all fours on the mat. I could touch the mat with my head but just couldn’t pull the trigger and do the somersault. My mind was screaming just do it, but my body wouldn’t budge. The kids even tried to push me over, but it just wasn’t going to happen. Finally, I tried just using one side of my face in the somersault and it just wasn’t going to work.
We moved onto other “tricks,” as they’ve already learned, or are in the process of learning, how to whistle. Granted I haven’t had a reason to try to whistle in the last few decades, but I had no idea I can no longer whistle a note, much less a tune. No one said losing abilities such as whistling or snapping your fingers was a side effect of being over the hill.
It finally warmed up to get some playing time outside and the game of choice was soccer. Girls against boys. I had to help as the 5-6- and 7-year-old girls were never going to score any goals against the 10-year-old boys. I consider myself to be in fair shape, especially after going to the gym three to four times a week. My legs wanted to run but the rest of the body resisted, which ended up looking like I was trying to go fast by taking huge strides. They decided just to put me in as goalie, and after the first soccer ball smacked me in the face, I said time to go inside.
I was feeling down and out by the time we got cozy to watch a movie. I looked down at my hands and asked the grands if they looked old. They looked at theirs and all agreed, yes they seem to very wrinkly. The 7-year-old touched my double chin and said she wished it wasn’t there. (Yeah, me too kid.) The boys joined in and asked what I was worried about, I’m supposed to look like a grandma (true enough.)
They went about their business of playing and I continued to try and do a somersault until I pulled a muscle in my neck.
Apparently, you can’t teach old dogs old tricks.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
