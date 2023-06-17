“Let’s play a new game,” they said. “it will be so much fun.”
It was a new game alright, but it wasn’t that much fun.
The 5-6- and 7-year-old granddaughters can talk me into most anything and this isn’t the first time the consequences did bodily damage — to me — not them. Sometimes it feels as though they plan it ahead of time and then throw the idea out there just to see if I’ll go along with it. I should know better by now, but they are just so dang cute — I can’t say no.
The five-year-old went first and I had no problem catching her in my arms when she came running towards me. The thought did cross my mind, if I fell backwards, while standing in the gravel, it’s gonna hurt. The thought flew by as quick as the seven-year-old was running my way.
She’s a petite little thing so I was good to go. Before I could mention I was going to move to the grass, the six-year-old (tallest girl in her class) started her sprint and had already jumped into my arms and we went down. Thank goodness she landed on top of me so she wasn’t hurt.
The fall seemed to be in slow motion, and I had time to think how much I hated this game, as my legs went up in the air, my back on the ground, while one of my flip-flops popped off and hit me in the forehead.
I crawled to the grass and stood up as everyone asked if I was ok. At this age you have to say yes otherwise they freak out something is broken.
“Good as gold,” I whimpered as I tried desperately to stand up straight without grimacing in pain. They were off to do something else, so I limped along to follow them.
My youngest daughter has chickens and she had been checking for eggs all day but none had been found. Thinking it was strange she suggested we check one more time before it was dark. I wasn’t moving too fast, although when I heard the girls screaming, I forgot my aches and pains and ran (OK not really running but a very fast walk) to the chicken coop.
The girls reported a large snake in the coop. I figured it would be a black snake and was going to show off my snake skills by pulling it out and tossing it into the woods. This thing was at least five feet long and wasn’t black. I poked it with a stick, which only made it scurry into the coop and was nowhere to be found. It appears to be gone for now, but with eggs being laid every day, I imagine it will be back.
Speaking of which, I would never have thought my daughter would have chickens, let alone be a gardener and live in the country.
We ended the day with some slip ‘n slide action. One of the girls asked me to go down the soapy, slippery slide on an inflatable small raft. “It will be fun they said.”
The mind was saying let’s do this, but my body said, “nope, your day is done.”
The best days are those spent getting bumps and bruises with the grands.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.