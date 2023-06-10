It’s been a minute since my daughter asked me to watch her animals while she was out of town. My last gig ended up with a visit from the police.
I had the directions for the remote which deactivates the alarm. I opened the garage door and put the opener in my pocket. I pushed the off button for the alarm and thought I was good when the alarm started blaring and things got a little crazy.
The dog started barking, the bird was screaming and the cats were nowhere to be found. I began pushing every button on the remote until it stopped. I thought it was over until I heard the answering machine state an intruder may have entered through the garage door and the alarm people needed to talk to someone. After I finally figured out how to work the answering machine, I was relieved to get the security people on the phone and explain I was the mother and not an intruder.
"What's the pass code?" the unsympathetic voice said. "Pass code? She didn't give me a pass code." Stay where you are, they said, the police will be arriving shortly. And they did.
I imagine she and her husband decided it would be best if I only watch one pet this time and they brought it to me. It’s a bearded lizard, named Beardy. I wasn’t too worried about it until I read the instructions — "Feed him 4 live bugs, 3 times a day. (That’s a lot of handling of crawling bugs.) Turn certain lights on during the day, heat lamp during the night." Lettuce, strawberries and blueberries.. oh my, this lizard is living his best life.
During my daughter’s studies at Truman State, on her way to becoming a vet, she made extra money working at their reptile refuge. She would go on and on about this one lizard and how much she loved it. We laughed at the idea of having a lizard as a pet but I’m going to publicly admit, there’s more to this reptile than just a scaly, staring, seven-inch statue.
The first couple of feedings I dropped the bugs into the cage as Beardy sat perched on his rock like he could care less what I was doing. His eyes would look my way, but he never moved or made eye contact. He decided I might be ok when I gave him a half of a strawberry. He still sat perched on the rock but ever so slowly cocked his head to one side as if to say, “is that a strawberry I smell.”
After a couple of days Beardy would jump on his rock and look at me (straight in the eyes, I tell you) as if he was excited it was feeding time. When I was beginning to drop the first bug he lifted his head toward me, so I thought what the heck, how hard could a reptile bite, and I fed hm the first bug, the second, third and then the fourth.
Who knows, by the time they get home I might have him playing freeze tag. I bet he’ll win every time.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
