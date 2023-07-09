There was a time I’d ask senior people how they received those terrible bruises and when they didn’t know, I thought it strange, until now. I woke up one day and had a huge bruise on the top of my hand. Then another on my arm. I decided to fight fire with fire, so I got three of the grandkids and my daughter and we went to the waterpark.
While my body is getting older by the minute the mind isn’t. “Let’s do the big water slide,” I suggested and of course the kids are all in, as well as the people standing in line, to see if this overweight grandma can really pull it off.
The first time down, without the innertube, was a bit uncomfortable as I hit the water with such great speed I struggled to stand. Once I gained my bearings and was able to get the tangled mess of hair out of my eyes, the other grandmas, leisurely waiting at the end for their grandkids, asked, “so how was it?” I chuckled and said, “it was a piece of cake,” although I was still a bit disoriented while trying to untwist my bathing suit and recover from feeling like I used the neti pot too many times.
Even the 10-year-old boys declined a return trip to the slide when the 6-year-old girl said, “let’s do it again!” I opted for the wave pool instead, with the boys in tow. Even though I was using leg muscles which hadn’t seen the light of days for many moons, I was able to keep standing when the waves plummeted my body this way and that. What did I sign up for and why? So what I have old people hands – how will that compare to wobbly legs?
By the end of the day everyone was done with going down the slides, except for the six-year-old. Not wanting to bust her bubble of fun I agreed to go down the slide with the inner tube one more time. At least my bathing suit should stay intact.
I went down first so I could be at the end when the granddaughter arrived. I was almost home free when the last turn was more than I could handle and I flipped out of the innertube, hit my head on the tunnel and landed in the water with a thud. This is it, I thought, my body will be pulled out of the water by the teenage lifeguards as the other grandmas watch in horror.
When I hit the water, I knew things weren’t right but all I could think about was the granddaughter coming after me. Surely, she wouldn’t flip on that curve. She did and when she came to the end the innertube was lying on top of her.
I carried her out crying as she too had hit her head. The crying probably would have been over, but my toenail and fingernail were both halfway torn off and blood was gushing everywhere. Everything escalated after that, including my blood pressure. My daughter bandaged my appendages and the six year old asked to go down the slide again. We all said no at the same time.
This time the body won, I’m done with water slides, unless one of the grandkids double dog dares me, then it’s on again.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
