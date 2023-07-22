Dementia doesn’t follow any rhyme or reason. There’s no such thing as a guarantee and high expectations are no better than the promise of buying ocean front property in Arizona.
I was excited to give Dad his Valentine’s – a box of heavily iced cookies, Pepsi and a card. He had been so alert the last few visits, I was looking forward to seeing him. He had even seemed to recognize me, although when asked, he’d still say he didn’t have a clue.
I found him like I had so many times before. Slumped over in a chair, head hanging down, hands clasped in front of him, staring at the floor and unresponsive. I pulled him up and made him walk into a sitting room where we could be by ourselves. It was a slow go, with his eyes hazed over as if he were sleepwalking.
His hair was going every which way and it looked like half of his lunch landed on his shirt instead of his mouth. It wasn’t a good day and no matter how much I prompted him, he wasn’t going to say or do anything.
I sat the box of cookies and Pepsi in front of him. I handed him the card and he just stared at it. Even though I’d seen this behavior so many times before, for so many years, the urge was still there, to cry over Dad, who was in there somewhere, but wouldn’t come out.
I opened the card, “Happy Valentine’s Day from Daddy’s Little Girl,” and read the words inside as he became infatuated with crumbs scattered on the floor. I finally had to sweep them under the couch, so he’d at least look up, instead of down.
At this point I wasn’t even sure he was going to be able to hold a cookie, much less get it to his mouth. When all else fails, load ‘em up with sugar. Dad’s sweet tooth was nothing to be reckoned with. When I took care of him at home, he could go through a box of cookies in one setting.
I put a cookie in his hand and he didn’t waste any time. He reached for the Pepsi, took a couple gulps and then went for another cookie. I was creating a sugar high, but at least this was progress to bring him out of this stupor.
After four cookies, the floor full of crumbs and pink icing all over his hands and face, he patted my leg and said thank you. My first instinct was to put up the cookies so I wouldn’t make him sick but just as I started to close the lid he asked for one more.
Six cookies later and, after cleaning him up, he patted my leg again and said, “you’re a good girl.”
I’m not sure what he really knew at that point, and I’m pretty sure he’d say the same to anyone who would give him his favorite snacks, but it was worth it just to have a moment of recognition.
This reminds me to tell the kids my favorite snack is chocolate chip cookies just in case the time comes, and I don’t know their names they can at least give me a sugar high.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
