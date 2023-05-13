She wasn't the mushy type. She didn't fill me up with hugs and kisses or smother me with presents. She didn't pass out compliments, but she didn't criticize either. She was exactly the kind of mom I needed, but, like most of us, I didn't realize it until she was gone.
It doesn't seem possible it's been 20 years since she passed and I've been able to talk to her. Mom was able to listen without giving judgment, or advice, and would seem emotionally detached so I never really knew where she was coming from. That wasn't all bad since it forced me to figure things out on my own, and, good or bad decisions, I knew she believed in me.
For the better part of my childhood, she was a stay-at-home mom, as most were in the 60's. It wasn't until I was a teenager when she joined the workforce at the local drugstore. I was thrilled to have the house to myself after school and during the summer months, although it was more freedom than I could handle, and ended up getting into plenty of trouble.
Covid made being a stay-at-home mom popular again, after many decades of women entering the workforce. I worked a full-time job, but raising the girls was my career and, as a single mom, it certainly wasn't easy, but we managed the best we could.
When they were old enough to come home alone after school, I'd sit at my desk staring at the phone with sweaty palms until they'd call and say they were safe inside. I worked overtime often and sometimes they'd come back to work with me or stay home, eat a bowl of cereal for dinner and watch TV. They never complained, but I always felt guilty I wasn't always there for them.
Now that they're women in the workforce themselves, I realize I didn't need to feel guilty, because, if nothing else, I taught them how to be independent women who can follow their ambitions while being awesome mothers to my grandbabies.
When mom was diagnosed with lung cancer, and I made the decision to move in with her during those last months, she continued to teach me the lessons of life only mothers can provide.
Some days I couldn't hide the fact I felt sorry for myself as the only sibling in town to take care of her. She eventually said just enough to get the point across.
Nearing the end of our time together she said, “it had to be you – you’re too stubborn to think anyone else could do it any better." It was her way of saying she was glad I was the one who made the choice to be her caretaker.
Her last life lesson made the biggest impact - a mom's career never ends, from the baby's first breath to the mom's last.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
