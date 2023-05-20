I didn’t send the poem to 10 people within three hours, so bad luck was bestowed upon me. I’m not superstitious, but I did take more care than usual, but it happened anyway.
It started after reminding the grandkids to be careful going down to the dock and then finding myself sliding down the grassy hill, hitting the dock with the shin of my leg, as four of my family members, who were on the dock fishing, watched in horror. It made matters worse when my sister, being the oldest and wisest, jinxed me when she said I shouldn’t wear the slick shoes to go fishing and then had the right to say I told you so.
Not only did it tear up my leg, I broke several boards on the dock. When I came back to the house to report what I had broken, during this family function, you can bet I was doing some serious limping to help break the bad news. It didn’t really help. It was the last weekend of turkey season so dock boards was the last thing on his mind.
We are being invaded by some kind of flying bug. Last year it was beetles – the Japanese ones. The battle with the moles is ongoing and never-ending. Apparently, they have divided up into teams, the black angry looking bugs have taken flight above the grass, and the moles are tunneling through it. It makes for a very interesting and bumpy mow.
Even though the black bugs were hitting me in the head while mowing on the faster-than-the-speed of light mower and nearly doing wheelies when hitting the mole hills, I can’t complain. It’s as relaxing to me as having a day at the spa, with the exception of having to keep my mouth closed to avoid swallowing a bug or two.
After a couple of left turns, I noticed it was getting very difficult to steer. I had a couple of long straight stretches to mow so I didn’t worry about it until I had to turn again. After several rows, and it was still veering to the left I got off to take a look. The tire was flat, and I was sure the wheel was damaged. The hubby was out of town, with the mower broken down just two trees from the road.
It took awhile to come up with a game plan. I could either drive it up the 700-feet driveway and destroy the wheel or leave it where I stopped. I’m not sure anyone could have easily picked it up and carried it off, but I didn’t want to take any chances, so I found a chain and padlock and wrapped it around the tree and the mower.
Proud of myself for solving the issue of the abandoned mower, I put the key to the padlock in my jeans pocket. Upon his return I gave myself a pat on the back for securing the equipment. “Where’s the key,” he asked, as I started to sweat realizing it was no longer in my pocket.
I should have just sent the poem.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
