I’ve been accused of being too patriotic, which sometimes irritates others. Most of the time I’m laid back although don’t get me started on those who take freedom for granted or don’t give recognition to those who paid and are still paying the price to enjoy celebrating the Fourth of July.
Our family tends to have deep discussions, which sometimes lead to loud debates, and I usually play referee for topics such as religion or politics. It is, after all, their freedom to believe in whatever their hearts’ desire. They know I’ll have my say if someone starts bashing our country or the military. Gripe about the government, whine about taxes but don’t ever let me hear you grumble about living in the United States or object to those who have served or are serving in our military.
In my mind, regardless of what the government does or doesn’t do, they don’t make or break our country. The Constitution begins with “we the people” not “the government.” Regardless of what shape the economy is, whether we agree we’re all going to disagree — the United States of America is our land, our country and our responsibility.
President Kennedy said it best — “ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
I actually do want to hear everyone’s opinions, but I also try to live by the motto of ¬ stand up for what you believe in or you’ll fall for anything. For the most part, whatever I believe in, I will wholeheartedly back it one hundred percent and it’s takes a lot to change my mind.
I asked my daughters to pretend they believed in everything I did until they were 18 and then I’d turn it over to them. I told them I’d support whichever direction they took in life just so long as their actions backed their beliefs. In other words, don’t tell me you believe in our country and then let me catch you burning the flag.
The oldest daughter never asked for directions and jumped into adulthood carrying my beliefs with her with no questions asked. As the typical family story goes, the second daughter would purposely choose everything the opposite of what I thought to be acceptable. Funny how having kids’ gives you a new perspective — your parents might have actually been right.
Listening to the media attack people’s character instead of stating their motives makes it difficult to convince anyone of what’s true or false. There’s certainly no shortage of things to read, watch or listen to form an opinion. I’m worried our grandchildren won’t be able to find the truth during this time in history and we will be known for lacking stability and certainty.
Let’s just hope we don’t lose sight of the fact we celebrate Fourth of July because we are free to do so.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
