The book says men are from Mars and women are from Venus, but it doesn’t tell us what planet we should dwell on.
I envision Mars as a planet full of things which make men happy. Power tools, fried chicken and remote controls. A place where everything is either black or white and all decisions are final so there’s never any gray area to fret about. Everyone applauds the men on Mars, for every household chore. From taking out the trash to paying the bills, everyone is noticed and appreciated for the effort.
Venus, on the other hand, is full of color, shoes and fingernail polish in every shade imaginable. Nothing is set in stone, so if you change your mind, multiple times, while making a decision, it’s considered perfectly normal and encouraged.
Men and women don’t always see things the same way, mostly because they’re stuck in their own little worlds. I’ve come up with the answer to this lifelong dilemma of which world is better — Mars or Venus. How about a new planet altogether? It could be called Meetuhalfway.
What if, on the new planet, there was a rule no one is to blame, nobody is always right and no one has to say those two words which are indeed hard to spit out, “I’m sorry.” Arguments would be a thing of the past, as the need to be right would be eliminated. Just like in the Lego movie, “everything is awesome.”
Women like to discuss, analyze, and then rehash any type of controversy in the relationship while men seem to have the ability to throw out any unwanted information and amazingly have no knowledge as to what women are referring to. It’s as if it never happened. If only we had the capability to rewind so there would be no doubt of who said what or who should be the one to apologize.
When the hubby says, “did you notice I unloaded the dishwasher for you today?” My “Venus” mindset says “for me? Didn’t you eat off those dishes too?” On planet Meetuhalfway I would say, “thanks! Great job!” He would smile and would most definitely unload them again.
I’m not sure what the answer is, but at times, I wonder how long God laughed after realizing how much compromising men and women would have to endure to share a life together. At times it feels like we’re working like a well-oiled machine while there are moments it seems as though we’re trying to mix oil with water. But isn’t that what love is all about? If it were easy, would it still be as fascinating, satisfying and long lasting?
Who are we kidding? Having a great relationship takes work. It’s a constant battle of the wits and emotions. It’s having the guts to withstand hardship, grief, depression and guilt without pointing fingers while enjoying companionship, secrets and unconditional love with someone who is the complete opposite of yourself.
Thank you to my hubby, we are almost at the 20-year mark, and you still care enough to fight for us.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.