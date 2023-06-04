The holiday weekend was spent in the woods. I don’t feel good about calling Memorial Day a holiday but that’s a whole other topic on how America forgets what they are celebrating.
The goal was to clear out some woods, which included cutting down trees, raking leaves, mowing grass and spending quality time listening to only what nature provides. It’s truly a gift to hear nothing – no radio, TV, Tik Tok or vehicles. Since I’m not allowed to drive the fancy-dancy tractor I was left with specific instructions to use the rake to clear the debris from the ground.
If you don’t want me to use a power tool, don’t leave them in my sight. After raking for several hours, I started thinking the backpack blower sure would speed up this process. How hard can it be to use? No problem getting it started although the thing started blowing faster than I could get the backpack on. Quite a bit heavier than I anticipated so I was trying to get it over to the picnic table so I could get the thing on when it blew everything in its way and onto the dog who was looking at me like I’d lost my mind. Then the blower went for the dogs’ bowl and water was spraying everywhere. I thought about turning it off but honestly, I was impressed I had even got it started.
In the process of launching it onto my back (it reminded me of the ghost buster back pack although instead of sucking up ghosts it was blowing like nobody’s business) when all of the piles I had spent hours raking were being blown all over the place. I wasn’t worried, I now had a power tool strapped to my back and no doubt could get this mess cleaned up in a jiffy.
It’s unfortunate I didn’t look at the controls before I put it on, so I knew how to turn it off. Instead of making piles I was just blowing sticks, dirt and leaves into a twirling mini tornado causing both the dog and me to go into coughing fits. After wrestling with it for several minutes, just to get it off my back and turned off the area looked as though a windstorm had come through.
I sat at the picnic table and evaluated the damage. The dog was covered with leaves and without water. The force of the blower had knocked over the firepit and everything in it was on the ground. The multiple piles of debris and leaves were now flattened and spread out everywhere. No wonder he said don’t try to use the backpack blower.
By the time he was done with the mowing, I had all the piles back in order. My back hurt, I had blisters on my hands and was certain the chiggers had a party inside my jeans. “What’s the problem,” he asked as he stares at the blower which looks as though it’s been through the ringer. “Did you use the blower?”
My motto is and will always be, “what happens in the woods, stays in the woods.”
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
