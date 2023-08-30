Lovers of the Southwest mystery genre can find a different scenario in J. Michael Orenduff’s Pot Thief Mysteries set in New Mexico. Orenduff, former president of New Mexico State University, uses his background in academia and love for New Mexico to create a first person narrator in the novel’s main character, Hubert Schuze.
Hubie Schuze is an expert potter and also an expert pottery forger with a shop in Old Town Albuquerque. With a long career as a hunter of ancient Anasazi pottery in the New Mexican desert, Hubie finds himself entangled in antiquities thefts and forgeries that always lead to murder. The series contains nine novels written between 2009, when Orenduff retired from higher education administration, and 2021, and can be read in any order.
For instance, in the eighth novel, “The Pot Thief Who Studied Edward Abbey” (Open Road, 2018), Hubie is hired by the University of New Mexico to teach ART 2330, Anasazi Pottery Methods. Everything is going alright until a sculpture model, who has been layered in alginate covered in layers of gauze and then plaster, is found to be dead at the removal of the cast. Professor Schuze takes the case into his own hands in this fun read. Full of local Albuquerque color, as well as references to the great Southwest mystery writer, Tony Hillerman, and of course to Edward Abbey, author of “Desert Solitaire.”
Other interesting titles in the series include “The Pot Thief Who Studied Georgia O’Keefe” and “The Pot Thief Who Studied D.H. Lawrence.”
Bowls of pico de gallo are consumed with margaritas in “The Pot Thief Who Studied Edward Abbey.” Nothing is better or easier to make than fresh pico de gallo, also known as salsa fresca. Why have the mushy store-bought product when you can easily make your own. Don’t let it sit in the refrigerator for more than three days. The cold air destroys its fresh, crisp flavor.
Pico de Gallo
6 Roma tomatoes, diced small
1 small white onion, finely chopped
2 jalapenos, seeded and chopped
1 lime, juiced
1 tablespoon cilantro, finely chopped
1 teaspoon salt or to taste
Combine tomatoes, onion, jalapenos. Squeeze the lime juice over the mixture and stir. Add salt and stir; adjust seasoning, if needed. Top with cilantro. Serve immediately or refrigerate and then bring back to room temperature. Store in the refrigerator two – three days. Add ins could be a bit of ground cumin or minced garlic.
