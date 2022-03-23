“My Monticello” (Henry Holt, 2021) is a short story collection by veteran teacher Jocelyn Nicole Johnson. While all the sections are intertwined in the search for belonging in America, they are freestanding stories that can be taken apart and examined independently.
The first story, “Control Negro,” is reminiscent of works by Ralph Ellison with a tinge of 1979’s Octavia Butler. In a strange social experiment, a black college professor observes his son’s development from birth through young adulthood, comparing him to the average white male students he encounters in his classes. The experiment is designed to check for effects of privilege and evidence of equal outcomes. But this is a cold experiment devoid of the human caring of a father for a son, answering the question of how far we will go to prove a point.
The main story in the novella is “My Monticello.” Here Johnson imagines what might happen when a diverse group of neighbors escape a Charlottesville ensconced in racial unrest incited by white supremacists and take refuge at Jefferson’s home, Monticello. Among the refugees are a pregnant college student and her grandmother, both descendants of Jefferson through his slave, Sally Hemings. As the siege in town wears on, the crew ensconced at Monticello meet American history head on and decide for themselves what our heritage is as Americans.
Johnson explores effectively all the emotions associated with addressing the social problems of class and race, but this is not necessarily a cheerful discovery. The growing collection of fiction and non-fiction works centered on the racial divide indicate that writers have only scratched the surface of the topic.
Jefferson’s recipe for macaroni and cheese was most likely devised by his cook, James Hemings, who had studied the dish while he was in Paris with Jefferson. Always one to be on the cutting edge, Jefferson frequently ordered pasta from Italy and even purchased a macaroni making machine. He used the term macaroni generically, but in this version true elbow macaroni is called for. Hemings and other cooks on plantations made macaroni and cheese the Southern classic it is today.
Monticello’s Macaroni and Cheese
4 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
2 ½ cups whole milk, divided
1 pound elbow macaroni
3 cups shredded mild Cheddar cheese or a mixture of Colby and Cheddar
8 tablespoons butter (1 stick), sliced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add salt and 2 cups milk. Bring to a boil. Add macaroni; cook, stirring frequently so the liquid doesn't boil over, until the liquid is mostly absorbed and pasta is very soft, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain. Transfer half of the cooked macaroni to the prepared baking dish. Top with half the cheese and dot with half the butter. Repeat with the remaining pasta, cheese and butter. Drizzle the remaining 1/2 cup milk over the top. Cover with foil and bake until hot and the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for another 10 minutes.
Source: Eating Well, February 2021.
