Silvia Moreno-Garcia is killing it in the horror genre, literally. Like her 2022 novel “Doctor Moreau’s Daughter,” Moreno-Garcia’s 2020 best seller “Mexican Gothic” (Del Rey) combines the science of genetics with the underbelly of human ethics to create an eerie and fantastical world in which “the gloom” infiltrates the lives of her characters and their dwelling.
We are told today that mushrooms have intense health benefits, but none so great as that used by the Doyle family, who consume the fungus to prolong their lives and mind control others. When socialite Noemi Taboada is requested to visit her sick cousin at High Place, her home in the mountains of Mexico, she discovers that the house and the people in it are hiding dark secrets.
Barely allowed to visit her cousin, who is possibly dying of consumption, Noemi spends her days trying to unravel the mystery of the house and her cousin’s assertion that her English husband, Virgil Doyle, is trying to kill her. With the supernatural creepiness of Henry James-meets-Guillermo del Toro’s magical realism, Silvia Moreno-Garcia has crafted an uncanny thriller of the finest kind.
Oklahoma native Rick Bayless knows a thing or two about Mexican cuisine. Owner of Frontera Grill and all its franchises, Bayless hosts the PBS program “Mexico: One Plate at a Time.” Here I use his ahogado (drowned) tomato sauce with store bought taquitos and cole slaw for a light and delicious lunch. Make his full recipe when you have time. Get it at https://www.rickbayless.com/recipe/drowned-taquitos.
Taquitos Ahogados
1 package chicken and cheese taquitos
For the sauce:
4 garlic cloves, peeled
2 serrano chiles, stemmed and roughly chopped
One 15-ounce can fire-roasted tomatoes, undrained
1 1/2cups chicken or vegetable stock
Salt
Put the garlic and chiles into a small microwaveable dish, cover with water and microwave at 100% power for 1 minute. Drain and transfer to a blender or food processor, along with the tomatoes and their juice. Blend to a smooth puree, then pour into a small saucepan and stir in the broth. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Taste and season with salt. Cover and keep warm over low heat. I used a veggie chop for a rougher sauce and it was still very good.
For the cole slaw:
2 cups thinly sliced cabbage (I used angel hair cole slaw in a bag)
1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2/3 cup chopped cilantro
In a medium bowl, mix together the cabbage, red onion and vinegar. Season with salt to taste. Add the chopped cilantro just before serving so it doesn’t wilt or turn brown. Prepare the taquitos according to package directions. To serve, ladle the sauce into a deep plate then top with about five taquitos. Add the cole slaw on top. Some may prefer a saucier cole slaw, but the vinegar in the slaw sets off the heat of the sauce.
