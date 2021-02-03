Food by the Book: Generations impact each other in 'The Dutch House'

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few sprinkles possible late. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A few sprinkles possible late. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.