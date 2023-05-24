“Breathing in, I know one day I will have to let go of everything and everyone I love. Breathing out, I know there is no way to bring them along.”
— Thich Nhat Hahn
The world mourned when Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hahn passed away last year. He may be gone, but his great body of writings remains to comfort and guide us with its calming philosophy on the human condition. One effective book is “Fear: Essential Wisdom for Getting through the Storm” (2012, Harper One). In this case the storm is life, and Hahn uses Buddhist practice to direct our thoughts to a more productive outcome.
Today we are filled with fear generated by politics both here and abroad, the environment, crazy weather patterns, Artificial Intelligence, and fentanyl. The list extends beyond that to the ever present death, aging, and financial security. While we don’t focus on those things fanatically, they are often lurking in the back of our minds while we go about our busy day.
Hahn offers five remembrances grounded in reality to help us learn to cope. First, we must come to grips with the understanding that we will grow old, have ill health, and die. Likewise, the nature of all things is change. The things we have known for our whole lives, including people we love, will change and we have to accept it. Finally, we must accept that we inherit the results of our actions in body, speech and mind. By being mindful of our breathing in and out, we can navigate these rough waters of remembrance more effectively, rather than be at the mercy of our emotional seas.
By taking it all the way down to the most elemental action, breathing, we can focus on relieving our anxiety and calming our minds. While we may not become bodhisattvas, by increasing our own mindfulness, we can help ourselves, our family and friends handle anxiety and fear that come their way.
In 2011 Hahn published a food book called “Savor” co-written by Harvard researcher Lilian Cheung. Her work at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health resulted in the opening of the Thich Nhat Hanh Center for Mindfulness in Public Health in April. The center goes a step beyond the traditional food pyramid to posit the benefits of the “Harvard Diet,” which promotes a new nutrition plate composed of half vegetables and one-fourth each of grains and protein to alleviate the development of chronic illnesses. There are many recipes to choose from on their webpage at https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/recipes-2/home-cooking.
Fish Tacos
Cilantro Slaw
1 head white cabbage, finely cut
1 red onion, julienne
1 red bell pepper, fine julienne
1 bunch cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons orange juice
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
2 pounds halibut, salmon or red snapper
2 teaspoons ancho chile powder, regular chili powder or paprika
1 tablespoon canola oil
8 small whole-wheat flour tortillas
For the slaw, mix all ingredients, let sit for 15 minutes, drain excess liquid, and set aside until tacos are ready. Season the fish fillets with salt, pepper, and chili powder. Sauté the fillets in the canola oil to form a nice crust. Heat the tortillas in a separate pan or microwave. Flake or break apart the fillets and place in the tortillas, top with slaw and your choice of hot sauce.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
