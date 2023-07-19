Thirty-year-old Elizabeth Zott knows it’s not “all in her imagination” in the first novel by Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” (Doubleday, 2022). Once a research chemist at Hastings Research Institute, Zott is recruited to host a popular cooking show, Supper at Six, for a Southern California TV station. A brilliant and beautiful, no-nonsense host, Zott charms her audience with food chemistry and her show becomes an instant sensation, a way to change society and empower women.
But, it’s still a man’s world in 1961, even for someone so stunningly smart and attractive, just as it had been ten years earlier when she was physically attacked by her department chair and refused entrance to a Ph.D. program. In well-built scenes with dialogue just as logical as a chemistry equation, Garmus’ leading lady lays out for readers the humiliating world of the 1950s and 60s when women were assumed to be the assistant and never the research scientist and men often took credit for women’s intellectual property.
Two-thousand years ago Plato wrote about society using only half its talent if it disavows women. This could be just the same old same trope, but Garmus’ writing truly takes the cake with her matter-of-fact exploration of the topic. Production of the novel is underway for Apple TV Plus and expected to be released this year.
The 1950s and ‘60s were a time of explosions in food products aimed at making mom’s life easier. TV dinners and other frozen foods, Tang, instant rice, and McDonald’s all have their inspiration in that post World War II era of the bourgeoning fast-paced American life. Those born in the 1950s are now staring their seventies square in the face. Host a 1950-style patio party to celebrate their birthday. Include 50s favorites — pineapple upside down cake, cucumber sandwiches and beef pinwheels, and tuna casserole.
Tuna Noodle Casserole
Whether you are thinking Campbell’s Soup or Betty Crocker, packaged and frozen foods made tuna casserole a household staple in the 1950s.
2 tablespoons butter
2 stalks of celery, sliced
1 1/2 cups water
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 cup uncooked macaroni
2 cans solid white tuna, drained
1 package frozen peas, cooked
2/3 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1 cup seasoned croutons, crushed
Heat the butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the celery and cook for 5 minutes or until tender-crisp. Stir in the soup, water and uncooked pasta and heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low then cover and cook for 10 minutes or until the pasta is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in the tuna and 1/3 cup cheese and cook until the mixture is hot. Season with salt and pepper. Add the cooked peas and fold in. Sprinkle with the croutons and the remaining 1/3 cup cheese. This can be transferred to a baking dish, refrigerated, and reheated later in the day, if needed.
