Debut novel “Remarkably Bright Creatures” (Harper Collins, 2022) by Shelby Van Pelt is a moving tribute to the interconnectedness of life. Seventy-year-old Tova Sullivan lives alone in fictional Sowell Bay on the upper Pacific Coast. She lost her husband to pancreatic cancer and her only child died in an accident thirty years ago. Still living in the cliff side house hand crafted by her father, Tova contemplates moving to a retirement village in her waning years.
Devoted to the aquarium where she is the cleaning lady, Tova strikes up an unlikely friendship with Marcellus, the aquarium’s octopus who has learned how to unlatch his tank. When he gets entangled in a band of electrical cords, Tova gently approaches and unwraps his tentacle. The grateful octopus embraces her arm and the two form a human-animal bond. When Tova twists her ankle and is on medical leave from the aquarium, a not quite upstanding young man named Cameron takes her place. What transpires in the rest of the novel is a marvelous twist of fate fomented by the prescient octopus.
Tova wants a bowl of corn chowder in the novel, but ends up having curried squash bisque. Soup may seem strange this time of year, but it is really quite lovely. If you still have fresh corn, you could use it in the chicken and corn chowder recipe. With off-the-shelf ingredients it can be made in about 45 minutes.
Chicken and Corn Chowder
1 lb. chopped, cooked chicken
2 tablespoons olive oil
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium onion, diced
2 carrots, sliced
2 tablespoons cumin
2 cups half and half
2 cups chicken broth
1 can creamed corn
1 can corn
2 tablespoons Sriracha
Salt and pepper to taste
Garnish: chopped cilantro and shredded cheese
Heat oil in Dutch oven. Add the garlic, carrots and onions and cook about 5 minutes until onion is soft. Add chicken (from store bought or other cooked chicken), cumin, milk and broth, bringing to a boil. Add the two types of corn, Sriracha (or other hot sauce) and stir. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 – 20 more minutes until carrots are also tender. Top with cheese and cilantro and serve with crusty bread.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.