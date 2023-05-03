“I Have Some Questions for You” (Viking, 2023) by Rebecca Makkai has had the Internet abuzz over this dense suspense thriller about a murder at Granby, a prestigious New Hampshire boarding school. The main character and narrator is alumna Bodie Kane, attended the school in the 1990’s and has come back to the school as a guest teacher after a successful career as a film professor in Los Angeles.
Returning to the school has prompted Bodie to explore the death of her roommate, Thalia, whose murder was never truly solved. Bodie uses the opportunity to have students do their own investigative journalism as part of their coursework. Omar, an athletic trainer at the school, had confessed and been convicted of the crime long ago, but Bodie doesn’t believe he was guilty, suspecting instead one of their male teachers. As an outsider at the school when she was a student, Bodie is sometimes an unreliable narrator in her crime solving. What is truth, what is supposition, and what is bias blur as Bodie goes deeper into the case.
Just one of many new novels in the dark academia genre, “I Have Some Questions for You” is one of the best for Makkai’s excellent narrative that always leaves the reader with more questions. Makkai suggested through her publicity agent that pimento cheese, a food mentioned in the novel, would be a good pairing with this book. That led to Tulsa deli Lambrusco’z delicious recipe for “Fun Dip,” their own concoction containing house-made jalapeno pimento cheese, a layer of bacon, and house-made spinach dip. This can also be made with store bought ingredients and would be delicious for any Kentucky Derby party this Saturday.
Fun Dip
1 container or homemade pimento cheese with jalapenos
7 – 10 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 freshly made Knorr spinach dip recipe
This easy-to-make dip places layers of jalapeno pimento cheese, chopped bacon and spinach dip in a serving dish. It needs a sturdier spinach dip, not runny, but store-bought can be used. Also, bacon is key to the delicious flavor; do not use bacon bits from the store. Refrigerate until ready to serve. For more dip recipes, see https://www.lambruscoz.com/dip-recipes.
