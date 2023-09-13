Just reading the opening lines of the prologue to Eddie Chuculate’s new book, “This Indian Kid, A Native American Memoir” (Scholastic FOCUS, 2023) is enough to tug at the heartstrings of anyone who loves our state and its magnificent history and people.
Chuculate, who grew up in several Oklahoma towns before graduating from Muskogee High School in 1984, writes his own history of a more innocent time and of the relatives, friends and teachers who helped him along the way. His memoir is set to be released on Sept. 19.
With both Creek and Cherokee ancestry, Chuculate navigated what he calls an upbringing among the mixed races of Oklahoma — Black, white, Native and Latino. Writing for a middle school and higher age group, Chuculate’s advice is that a person can “overcome mistakes – rise above them – and not be defined by…circumstances.” This he has certainly done himself as a successful journalist and author, winner of the PEN/O’Henry prize for short fiction and recipient of the Wallace Stegner Creative Writing Fellowship at Stanford University.
Through stories about exploits with his best friend, Lonnie Hill — the simple act of fishing with his grandpa, his granny’s cooking, and playing his favorite sport, baseball — Chuculate’s own writing “sings like poetry.”
For his generation, regardless of race, his memories of growing up in the 1970s and ‘80s will bring to mind a freer time when kids were not so constrained by helicopter parenting. For Muskogeeans, all the feels will be prompted by memories of Chet’s hot dogs, the S&H Green Stamp Store in Broadway Shopping Center, collecting pop cans to redeem at Yaffe Iron and Metal, KBIX radio, seeing Johnny Tiger around town or legendary Muskogee High School baseball names, Coach Bob Branan, Spencer Wilkinson, and Coleman Hughes.
And of course, there is Eddie Chuculate, who started his baseball career at MHS in 12th grade, but is ending up with a legacy of sports writing, editorial acumen, and authorial acclaim. Read “This Indian Kid” with your child for a unique trip down memory or for inspiration on overcoming childhood circumstances over which we have little control.
Chuculate writes extensively about his granny Maxine (Narcomey) Flanary’s cooking.
He recently received a box of memorabilia from his mother containing handwritten recipes he remembers from childhood. One was granny’s recipe for smoked beef sausage jambalaya, unique for its inclusion of a cup of white wine. It and her recipe for Mexican cornbread make a great meal.
Beef Sausage Jambalaya
2 tablespoons or more olive oil
1 1/2 cups chopped onions
1/2 cup chopped bell pepper
1/2 cup sliced green onions
1/4 cup parsley
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1/4 teaspoon dried mint
1 cup dry white wine
1 1/2 cups long grain white rice
Louisiana Hot Sauce to taste
2 lbs. smoked beef sausage, sliced
Sauté onions and green peppers in olive oil in deep skillet or Dutch oven until onions are clear. Add garlic and cook one minute. Add dried mint and wine and deglaze pan one minute. Add rice and hot sauce, then add sliced beef sausage. Cover with water about 1 inch over the top; cover and cook about 20 minutes until rice is tender. As with any jambalaya, adaptation is key. Sprinkle with Cajun seasoning, add chicken or beef bouillon, and top with more hot sauce as desired.
Mexican Cornbread
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup flour
2 eggs
1/2 teaspoon soda
1/2 cup cooking oil
1 cup milk
1 onion, chopped
1 cup cream-style corn
Chopped jalapeno pepper to suit taste
Mix all ingredients together until just combined and bake in greased 8x8” pan at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.