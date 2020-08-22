Summer is waning. Some flowers are drooping, or worse. Thank heavens for a good recent rain. The fall garden catalogs were bulging in my mailbox. It was so full my postal clerk hand-delivered those garden catalogs to my front door.
There were numerous photographs of crape myrtles in those catalogs, but little description about their true value in a garden. They are one of the most dependable plants for Oklahoma’s mercurial weather. I have nine. I tried to space them logically in the four garden areas that surround my home. While other plantings have faltered or failed, the crape myrtles have thrived. Want a good garden friend? Plant crape myrtles.
I did not realize then, crape myrtles have been bred to be so colorful. I have white, hot pink, scarlet red and a brilliant lilac. There are six framing the front lawn that have dark leaves. An unusual look, but now they are quite beautiful.
I also did not know they could/would grow so fat and so tall. The lilac crape myrtle is now taller than my home. It’s shading my neighbor’s garden on Canterbury Avenue. I think they are appreciative of that.
There is a downside to this terrific plant. In the blooming season, crape myrtles shed. It’s like their blooms undress every morning on my front walk. So get a good broom. Every garden feature has a wart. I’m just a garden caretaker, enveloped by crape myrtles.
They are also a rather ignored plant. I have an incredible garden library. Crape myrtles may get a photo, but barely a discussion of their value. I’ve long been a champion of underdogs, even when it comes to plants.
I just learned this season crape myrtles like to travel. Evidently, no luggage or passport needed. Going to my street side mailbox, I noticed a new crape myrtle blooming, beautifully by my driveway. I didn’t plant it there. It’s not in the best place for my front lawn garden. But there it is. Tiny as it is, it’s in full bloom with pink flowers. I’m not about to disturb or move it. If that crape myrtle is going to live there, I think it needs a mate. After all, what’s one more crape myrtle in a large front lawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.