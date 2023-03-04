Gardening with Micki: Master Gardener explains how to care for amaryllis

If you received — or purchased — an Amaryllis for the Christmas holiday season, you’re probably learning how to care for this beautiful plant. Members and guests at a recent Master Gardener program got a first hand look at how to nurture this plant.
Susie Lawrence, a Master Gardener, was the guest speaker and presented an informative program with excellent visuals of the amaryllis from her garden near Braggs. This unusual plant is now popular in every garden zone in the United States. Its official name is “Hippeastream,” but it’s better known among gardeners as “the naked lady” flower. That’s because its long, lanky stem has no leaves.
The Red Lion and Dancing Queen versions are the most popular and claim South America as their birthplace. The size of an Amaryllis depends on where the bulb was grown. Holland is especially well known for its Tulips, but this Dutch country is also home base for some species of Amaryllis.
Lawrence explained the “size of the bulb matters if you are seeking a full bloom. The bigger the bulb, the bigger the bloom.” She said, “In Holland, they are forced to bloom in winter and it takes eight to twelve weeks before the Amaryllis blooms — showing its full beauty.”
“The Amaryllis must also be a bit shy,” she said. “After it has made its big Christmas season appearance, it goes into hiding. It needs a vacation in a nice dark place for six to eight weeks. When it comes out of hiding, it needs a full 24-hour day before you can soak its roots in water.
“I’m sure the Amaryllis likes a warm bath, rather than a cold shower.”
Before the Amaryllis can bloom in its dormant stage, it must dry out completely. Then, repot the bulb in new soil, putting one-third of the bulb in water for 12 to 24 hours; then place in a spot with bright sunshine or light. “When the Amaryllis is coming out of hiding, don’t water it until new growth appears,” she said.
For humor, she asked the gardeners, “Are you exhausted yet, nurturing this plant toward maturity? Amaryllis have a long life record — some can last 75 years.”
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
