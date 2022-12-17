Gardening with Micki: Scotch pine a good choice for Oklahoma weather

At my current home, I’d always wanted to have my very own Christmas tree, planted in the center of the front lawn. It is flanked on both sides with dwarf Crepe Myrtle bushes, so I envisioned a large Blue Spruce as the lawn’s centerpiece.
I could easily imagine it filled with twinkle lights during the holiday season. It grew slowly and was thriving, until several hot summer days, and my inattentive watering, took its toll. It had no hope for being a Christmas lawn centerpiece.
Not to be outfoxed by nature, I’ve been determined to have a tree in the center of the lawn. Visiting several area garden centers and nurseries, I’ve been on a quest for the perfect tree that will anchor the front lawn. It will also be visible from the large living room central window. A savvy garden center salesman suggested a most dependable Scotch Pine. They grow well beyond seven feet and will be planted upon its late spring arrival.
I know I could plant the ever dependable Crepe Myrtle, but I just couldn’t imagine it with a string of brilliant Christmas lights. Dare we try to plant another Blue Spruce? I think not. Once burned … I won’t plant another Blue Spruce.
When in doubt about anything to plant, especially a tree, I consult “How To Cheat at Gardening and Yard Work.” The author, Jeff Bredenberg, suggests “Find one that will naturally thrive as it is now.” He notes, “Planting a tree is like setting off the world’s slowest fireworks show. Your tree will soar above the landscape, unfurling all its glorious color and drawing ooohs and ahhs all the while.”
He adds, “A poorly chosen or maintained tree will heap misery, mess and added maintenance into your life for years to come.” That means choose a tree native to Oklahoma’s soil and weather conditions. He adds, “Forego the fantasy of exotic species from foreign climates. That needlessly complicates your life.”
The language of trees can be rather daunting, he suggests, noting, “You can’t ask a tree to “Speak English Please.” Tags also don’t always provide adequate information. He suggests contacting Extension agents or garden center staffs for help. Now, I can’t wait for my new Scotch Pine to arrive and star in my front lawn for Christmas next year.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
