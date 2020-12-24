A large, tall, skinny pine tree lives outside my window at The Springs. For the past several weeks, it has been like a sentinel guarding my room while I experienced a rigorous exercise and rehabilitation program following a nasty fall in my home.
This tree has prickly branches. Funny, there’s only one lone pine cone hanging precariously from its branches. Birds visit often, although I can see no real source of food for the tree’s feathered visitors.
Yet, I saw a holiday decorating promise in this gangly pine tree. I had my sister “borrow” a few of the unused spiny needles. I had a purpose in mind for them.
Sprayed gold, they are a perfect backdrop for a natural centerpiece on the dining table. Another branch, also sprayed gold, is perfect in an antique metal urn gracing a table on the front entry.
I have to thank Drew Barrymore for this idea. She suggested the gold leaf motif on her afternoon television show. I’ve watched it every afternoon while convalescing.
What else is there to do when you’re fighting pain and trying to get well enough to go home and function normally on your own?
I think it’s ok to borrow ideas whenever they inspire you. I’ve also borrowed clippings from some of the beautiful flowers I’ve received. Sprayed gold, they also will enhance the pine tree needles.
I really couldn’t do much about outdoor decorating this Christmas season. I had even planned to make my own cards. So, simplicity has ruled this year.
I will fill the two large turquoise pots flanking the garage with faux greenery, small Christmas trees and colorful balls I already had.
A crepe myrtle tree near the front entry will have tiny white twinkle lights. An outside entry table will feature a velvet patchwork cloth. It used to be a skirt I wore in junior high.
An antique metal urn will hold another small lighted tree. Tiny white lights will surround the front door.
Even with the shadow of long-term therapy looming, I couldn’t resist planning Christmas decor with elements from nature.
A long-time junior high school friend will help decorate.
