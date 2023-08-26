If you are an actively involved believer in Jesus, you hold the future of this nation in your hands.
That is not to say that you must do something to serve the nation, or that you are being called upon to join a march or a political action group. You are already involved in the process of preserving the country.
The book of Daniel describes God’s role in raising kingdoms to power and replacing them with other kingdoms, all according to his will and plan. One of the most poignant examples of God’s intervention in politics involved the ancient twin cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, which he destroyed because of their sinful depravity.
That series of events is recorded in Genesis, chapters eighteen and nineteen. Abraham’s nephew, Lot, lived in the region of Sodom and Abraham, knowing God’s plan to destroy the cities, attempted to intervene on behalf of his relative.
What resulted was a negotiation between Abraham and God concerning what it would take to prevent the devastation. Abraham made an offer to God, that if he could find fifty God-fearing men in the cities, would God then be willing to spare them?
God replied that he would do so. Abraham then asked him if there were a mere five less righteous people (forty-five), would he then spare the cities?
God once again agreed. Abraham then negotiated that number down to forty, then to thirty, then twenty, and finally to ten.
God agreed that if he could find ten righteous men in Sodom that he would not destroy the cities. God could not find even ten righteous men in the city of Sodom, so the punishment of destruction by fire from heaven resulted. The cities ceased to exist from that time on.
Ten faithful men could have saved two whole cities. The faithfulness of ten people could have saved thousands from destruction, although those thousands deserved to die due to their depravity.
Now move forward a few thousand years to the present consideration of another depraved nation that we, like Lot, find ourselves inhabiting. One can quite easily make the case that God’s judgment against the United States of America is on the horizon.
The cup of our iniquity fills more with each passing day. As one of professor once shared in class: “If God does not judge the USA for its evil, he needs to raise Sodom and Gomorrah and apologize.”
We can surmise from the example of Sodom and Gomorrah that God has suffered our evil on account of the faithful who remain here. Where there is life, even an ember, there is hope.
It is not enough for you and me to express belief in God. What God sought then and seeks now is righteousness in folks who are doing their best to live by his teachings and who follow his commands.
Please understand that the number of people doing so is on the decline. Each person who defects from devotion to God places an increased responsibility on the rest of us to remain steadily faithful, to continue to stem God’s judgement against this nation.
In the game of Jenga, players remove wooden blocks from a tower of blocks, trying to keep from causing the tower to collapse. When a block is removed, the surrounding blocks must accept the extra weight of the tower, making their weight-bearing jobs more difficult.
Eventually when enough blocks have been removed the burden cannot be transferred to the remaining blocks and the tower collapses. Contrary to how it appears, it was not the removal of the final block that caused the tower to fall, it was heading in that direction from the removal of the first block. No one knows which block will be the final block.
Folks who leave God are not turning to other Gods, they are becoming godless. Our nation is increasingly secular.
What follows godlessness is ungodliness, which accelerates the impending judgement. It is a death spiral that brings its own destruction . . . unless, the hemorrhaging of former believers who have turned godless is stopped.
It sounds grandiose and overstated to suggest that the nation is being spared by your and my faithfulness to God, but Sodom teaches us that such is the case. You rarely consider your devotion to God in terms of its impact on the nation because it is difficult to make that connection.
You and I are just a couple of Jenga blocks in a massive tower, but with each block that remains, the tower continues to stand.
Reach Stephen Parker at sam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
