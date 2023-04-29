There have been times in my life when I wrestled to understand what Jesus taught while here on earth.
In frustration, I would think to myself, “Why don’t you just come right out and clearly state it?” If you have ever felt that way, you are not alone.
There were times his own apostles shared that perception: Though I have been speaking figuratively, a time is coming when I will no longer use this kind of language but will tell you plainly about my Father. Then Jesus’ disciples said, “Now you are speaking clearly and without figures of speech (John 16:25, 29).
The revelation from Jesus that he was purposefully cloaking his meaning makes some people just want to quit: “How can we understand him if he is speaking in puzzles? It is like he doesn’t want to be understood.”
Jesus stated: “This is why I speak to them in parables: ‘Though seeing, they do not see; though hearing, they do not hear or understand’” (Matt 13:13).
Solomon offered insight into why Jesus spoke in mysteries: let the wise listen and add to their learning, and let the discerning get guidance — for understanding proverbs and parables, the sayings and riddles of the wise (Prov 1:5-6).
Wise men and women speak in proverbs (the title of the book the quote comes from), parables (metaphors), sayings, and riddles (puzzles).
A riddle is something to be solved. A parable is a symbolic metaphor to be interpreted and applied to something else. A proverb is a very compressed teaching upon which one must meditate in order to grasp all of the layers of its teachings.
What all of these have in common is that they require work on the part of the listener to mine the depths of the teaching. When you meditate on a mystery and your mind unlocks its code, you receive what can be called an “aha!” moment.
It is like when the algebra instruction that has confused you suddenly “clicks.” Your frustration gives way to the joy of discovery.
The greatest teaching is not the transfer of information, but rather the ignition of another’s person discovery. When you meditate on the parables of Jesus, you gain insight into how to apply those universal teachings to your specific situation.
Then the teaching becomes yours. You own your insights, even though the teaching underlying them comes from the master himself.
There is another use of puzzles and parables that we feign to apply to Jesus. They send people away.
In our attempts to bring as many people as possible to Christ, we may sometimes dumb down the cost of discipleship. Jesus does not seek attendees or fans, he seeks disciples.
Disciples are, simply put, those who will gladly die for him. Jesus spoke of the cost of following him in terms of worthiness: and anyone who does not take his cross and follow me is not worthy of me.
Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it (Matt 10:38-39). We are so adamant, and rightly so, that we are not saved by our worthiness, that we may reject the whole notion of being worthy.
Jesus was not addressing worthiness of salvation, he was teaching of one’s worthiness to follow him.
The folks who are not willing to wrestle with the deep, multi-layered teachings of Jesus (which is how wise people teach), are not worthy of him. They must leave his presence, not because he has rejected them, but because they have self-selected out of following him.
He offers great wisdom, but if you are not willing to pay the tuition, then you are not admitted to his school of discipleship. Stephen Parker fam4evr@sbcglobal.net
