Divorce is so life altering that everyone who must endure it should do so with the help of a counselor. There are so many pitfalls and traps in the divorce process. No matter how friendly you and your soon-to-be-ex-spouse act toward one another the court-hearing-based approach to obtaining a divorce makes the process adversarial, hence the title of the famous movie: “Kramer versus Kramer.” When you experience the first feelings of dissatisfaction in your marriage that are accompanied with even fleeting thoughts of leaving, you should investigate what divorce does. Imagine your life as a one-bedroom apartment. Now imagine that your apartment has two doors, one on each of two opposite walls. The door leading out of your apartment is labelled “divorce.” The other door leads into the bedroom, representing greater intimacy in your marriage. Through that door you go deeper into your apartment (married life). Folks who are in such distress about their marriages that they consider leaving them see the outside door (divorce) as an escape. In their minds, the apartment is on fire, and they must get out NOW. The problem is that they have never discovered what is on the outside of the door. They often believe that anything would be better than the pain and stress they are feeling in the marriage. A door is not an exit, it is a divider of space. Using divorce to escape marriage is like exiting an amusement park ride only to find yourself in a gift shop. Folks leaving a marriage on fire almost never consider where the exit leads, or what is on the other side of the door. They will then leave one room (the marriage) to enter another realm of the unknown. On top of adapting to the challenges of the divorce itself, they must change just about everything about their lifestyles and decision-making. It is the most difficult relationship process that you will ever have to face. The death of a loved-one is more readily navigated the the death of a marriage. Is it tearing apart rather than letting go.
The number one cause of introduction to poverty is divorce, and most usually for women rather than men. That is not to say that divorce should be avoided because of the financial devastation it brings, but rather that anyone who makes such a life-altering decision (for self, children, extended family, and friends) should make a well-informed decision. If you know that divorce might very likely thrust you into poverty, then you can reconsider working on the marriage or at least make plans for how to lessen the negative financial impacts of the divorce. If you then use the divorce exit door, you will already know what you are leaving and what you are getting into, making your chances of a positive outcome much greater. So many people use the exit door as their scorched earth strategy and end up feeling as victimized by the life they walk into as they do by the marriage they left behind. There are marriage support groups and divorce recovery groups, but there really should be divorce investigation groups or divorce process groups. The first would investigate what divorce really looks like and the second would offer support through all the decisions that must be made in order to construct a new post-divorce life.
God stated about divorce: what God has joined together, let not man put asunder (Matt.18:6). This can be interpreted as a warning or a statement of impossibility. God either warns us against separating what he joined (and the accompanying consequences) or he means it as a threat, “do not even try to undo that I have done.” Two made into one by God are not then reducible back into two by man. When steel is welded it is strongest at the weld. It may break but it will not be where it is welded. So, it is with marriage. We attempt to cut in two what cannot be divided, and the consequences of such attempts are legion. We can try to fool ourselves with euphemisms like “consciously uncoupling” so that we look better on social media (which seems to be the priority), but we only set ourselves and others up for even greater discouragement when they experience the real costs associated with divorcing, having been told that it is quite “conscious” and quite easy to “uncouple.” Tearing asunder is never easy or painless.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.