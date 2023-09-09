Christianity in America is on the decline. It has been in decline for a good while.
COVID-19 accelerated the process by teaching us all that we can avoid assembling and catch church on TV. At least one article about the decline of religion or the rise of secularism appears in my news feed on a weekly, if not daily, basis.
For decades churches have tried anything imaginable to draw people back to assemblies. The 1950s saw the rise of the Church Growth Movement whose focus became the innovation of the “attractional church.”
Gurus and authors called the church to change and predicted doom if they did not. In responding to the alarms, Christianity has been in a state for flux for forty-plus years trying to find solutions.
I have learned, through years of practice, that not everyone who is brought to the therapist is a patient. Sometimes, in a dysfunctional family, the one who is brought to the counselor to be “fixed” is actually a martyr who is giving up everything to save the family.
Such a client is called the symptom bearer for the family. The family is the sick patient, but the symptom bearer (one who acts out of the family’s dysfunctional norm) is the one presented to the therapist to be cured. Symptoms are often not problems.
Declining church membership is a symptom of an American spiritual dysfunction. A culture that is used to trying to cure symptoms has little patience for the real work required to truly solve underlying problems.
Therefore, we look for the easiest symptom bearer to put the wrenches to. The murderer is not the cause of serial murder, video games or background checks are.
We go there because we do not know how to deal with murderers and murderer-wannabes, so we go after symptoms to try to stop them (cure instead of prevention). It gives us a hope for an easy solution since we have come to expect that of all our problems.
Rather than approach the growing depravity of the culture, gurus have pointed fingers and blamed the church for its own decline. That is gaslighting of a biblical proportion. Churches are not like Target, or Bud Lite, who can take stands with the very intent of drawing folks to their brand.
Those can be conservative one week and liberal the next if they perceive the culture has shifted that direction. There are no ethics in business, only profit statements.
Churches cannot do that. Churches have an outreach directive from God. It is called the Great Commission.
It is a message of total sell-out to Christ, leaving self and culture behind. It should come as no surprise that a self-based culture is rejecting the self-denial and self-crucifixion that Jesus not only teaches us but showed us with his life.
Church leaders compare your practices to those taught in the New Testament. If they are not congruent, change your practices.
If you are presenting Jesus to the world in a way that you can back up with scripture, stay the course. You may find yourself living in the days of Elijah.
He had to run away from the rulers of God’s Holy People, the Israelites, because they were desiring to kill him. Israel wanted to kill its preacher!
Noah preached to a wicked and perverse generation for one hundred years with not a single response. His message did not fit his culture. He did not change his message, God flooded the culture, and Noah was saved.
Throughout the Bible there is a doctrine of the remnant, that only a remnant will be saved. A remnant is a sliver, a tiny portion. That is who will be saved.
That has always been who God promised to save. Enter by the narrow gate; for the gate is wide, and the way is broad that leads to destruction, and many are those who enter by it. For the gate is small, and the way is narrow that leads to life, and few are those who find it (Matt 7:13-14).
Preachers have preached from pulpits and street corners since the founding of this country. Churches have paid crazy money to put broadcasts on television and radio.
Bibles are available for free to anyone who asks. They will not take the hit for this spiritually dysfunctional culture. They will only give an account for the accuracy of what they presented.
Let us not gaslight them for the path to destruction that this nation is choosing in rebellion against those voices that speak in the name of God. The rebels are on their own and will stand alone when they give an account to God for having rejected his son while been raised in the most God-available nation in history.
All in the name of personal freedom and self-rule.
Stephen Parker can be reached at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.