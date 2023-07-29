When did the notion of moral purity become a scoffed-at concept?
When did the notions of virtue, wholesomeness, innocence, and chastity become the subject of ridicule?
Why do young and old alike, even Christians, often avoid consciously making the proactive stand to live lives of purity?
Why is it often seen as a great ideal but not something that can be applied in a practical way in the modern world?
Ask a modern group of high school kids for a show of hands of those who have set a goal to remain pure, innocent and chaste (not just sexually, but morally). The lack of raised hands will show you peer pressure at work.
It is through the fear of being weird or standing out that Satan works to dilute the most noble of concepts. It is that very dilution of nobility that undermines the meaning of purity.
Something that is pure is undiluted with anything else.
Pure gold has no other substances in it. It is not a hybrid or an alloy.
Pure discipleship is not blended with any other life guide.
Following Jesus does not allow room for acknowledging any religion that does not espouse following Christ. Nor does it allow room for following any other trends, norms, or mores that are not based in the knowledge of Jesus Christ.
Satan wants you to blend allegiance (even just a small amount) to anything in addition to Christ, in order to dilute your spiritual purity, which then becomes impure by definition.
Impurity is an act of sabotage. It is not overthrow, but merely a weakening.
It is throwing a wrench into the works to halt the whole machine. It is the one unruly airline passenger that causes the whole flight to be terminated.
The enemy is not necessarily trying a frontal assault on you, he is just chipping away at your character like termites in a door facing.
You will not necessarily know how weak you are until a full-frontal attack exposes your decayed character.
Something that is 90% pure is 100% impure. A PG-13 movie is allowed to include a certain amount of profanity (some sources report three occasions of the most profane “f” word) and “brief” nudity and “mild” violence.
No one can answer exactly how much, because the ratings are so inconsistent. But, if you have seen it you have seen it, and if you have heard it you have heard it.
The amount or the duration does not change the acceptableness of the inclusion. This presentation on my part fits the modern definition of a “rant.” That word is thrown out to suggest that the discussion is biased and irrational.
If this is a rant, then I am irrational and weird. So be it.
In his description of anxiety reduction for Christians, Paul describes the type of things upon which we should focus our attention (Phil. 4:8ff).
“Whatsoever is true, noble, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent or praiseworthy, think on these things.”
How many of those descriptors did you ignore just this last week in order to make the television viewing choices that you made?
How much did you compromise those ethical principles in order to watch the most recent movie?
Evaluate what you watch, read, witness, and involve yourself in by those principles and I think you will agree that we can all make improvements.
If you find yourself justifying your choices, be admonished that purity never has to justify itself, because no one can accuse it.
Purity does not have “just a few” incidents of profanity and immorality because that, by definition, is not purity. Whatsoever is pure . . . think on these things. Decide, proactively, to be weird!
Stephen Parker
