Most everyone knows the story of David and Goliath, how a young Israelite boy fought and defeated a possibly ten foot mountain of a man. The story is referred to in business and in sports, anytime an underdog faces overwhelming opposition. In spiritual circles the story is shared to encourage Christians to step out on faith, expecting God to deliver them when times are the most difficult and when we are up against our most enormous foes. It is great to dream of huge accomplishments, and we all love to revel in the stories of the seemingly impossible being accomplished. It gives us all hope and a shot in the arm that maybe even our challenges can be overcome if we just believe and keep a positive mental attitude. What nags at us, in the backs of our minds, is the knowledge that many believing people attempt to overcome immeasurable odds who also fail. For every underdog team that wins the big game, many other underdog teams get defeated and drift into obscurity. For everyone who wins the lottery, there are many who lose their money. For every actress who is discovered, there are thousands of equally talented actresses who have to eventually give up their dream. It is those varied outcomes of equally motivated people that cause us to try, through comparison, to determine why the winners win and the losers lose.
In the case of David, the first difference is his faith. At the behest of the king, David tried on the king’s armor before the battle, but it was too large and thus debilitating for him. So he picked up some stones and headed out to meet the giant with his sling, wearing only the clothes that a shepherd would wear while tending sheep. He was no warrior and that makes the story that much more compelling. He met Goliath with only his faith and very underwhelming weaponry. David said, “The Lord who delivered me from the paw of the lion and from the paw of the bear, He will deliver me from the hand of this Philistine” (1 Sam 17:37). It would be easy from this story to blend David’s faith in with the “power of positive thinking” or “if you can conceive it and believe you can achieve it” American positivism. There is, however, one other important factor that separates David’s faith victory from the belief in belief. Israel had been instructed by God to bring his judgment onto the nations of Canaan, whose cup of sin was full. David’s faith was rewarded in a powerful way because David, by faith, was attempting to fulfill what God had commanded the nation of Israel to do. To “step out on faith” into a matter not directed by God is a fool’s gambit.
Josiah was one the greatest kinds of Judah. He led a restoration of worship to God in a nation that had fallen far away from its faith. God blessed his reign as a result of his faithfulness. The army of Egypt was headed to the north and they were going to pass by (not through) Judah. Egyptian Pharaoh Neco II warned Josiah not to get involved because this was not his fight. Josiah, interested in being involved on the world political stage, marched his army to Megiddo to oppose the Egyptian army. He was roundly defeated and Megiddo became the Jewish representation of defeat, like Waterloo was to Napoleon. The word Armageddon is derived from this valley of Judah’s defeat. A king who had tremendous love and respect for God allowed his own ambition to divert his faith. He, like David, totally believed that God could bring Judah the victory, however, God had not instructed him to go to war with Egypt. God had used the Israelites as the rod of his judgement against the evil nations of Canaan, of which the Philistines were one, but Egypt was not. The pursuit of ambition, even among those who profess God, can never be a substitute for fulfilling God’s instruction. Before “stepping out in faith” ask yourself, “Is this something that God has instructed me to do?” If the answer is no, check your own personal ambition.
Stephen Parker can be reached at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net
