Janet Willis, formerly of Piney, is a jack-of-all-trades. There’s not much she can’t do. From dressing up as Minnie Pearl for an “Opry” routine at a local venue to singing a great rendition of Patsy Cline favorites to gardening and selling the “fruits of her labor."
While Willis says she is officially retired, she’s busier than most employed people I know.
She makes candies, cakes and cookies that are works of art.
“I had an awesome childhood and my parents taught me how to work and make a living. I give them all the credit for me not growing up a lazy person. I’m making money doing what I love and my dad taught me how to do anything on a farm. I could not ask for better parents and upbringing,” said Willis.
She lists gardening, cooking, singing, fishing and hunting as her hobbies.
And what does a single lady look for in her future? Someone with whom to share her life.
Where did she find this person?
On farmersonly.com — really.
Here’s the kicker. They live in Romance, Arkansas.
Now engaged and soon to be married, they will take their vows in the same little church, Wright’s Chapel, where her parents did the same in 1943.
Her new project with her fiance, Kevin Cox, is the renovation of an RV they have purchased.
It was a diamond in the rough. The interior needed a complete update. She didn’t list sewing as one of her skills but she should have. Willis has made red curtains for the windows and recovered the seat cushions at the table with a cactus/southwestern motif. She purchased and installed new blinds.
“Kevin and I are still working on it. We plan on putting up some new backsplash and change some shelving,”she said.
Willis explains, “ We wanted to be able get away to fish, hunt and have family time with grandkids and kids.”
And what is the first destination after the project ready?
“ We are going to John F. Kennedy Recreation Area and Campground in Heber Springs, Arkansas. It is so beautiful there,” continued Willis.
The park was named for President John F. Kennedy, whose dedication of the Greers Ferry Dam was one of his last public appearances (Oct. 1963) before his death.
During the pandemic, RV and motorhome sales have been way up. The same could be said for RV renovations. You can make a trailer your very own with your favorite decor.
Be at home wherever you may roam.
With the worst of winter surely behind us, it’s time to think of spring adventures for you and your family in the outdoors.
Your kids or grandkids will never be this age again. Make memories with your loved ones.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
NOTEBOOK
Lake report
Ft. Gibson: Feb. 22. levation above normal, water 32. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. At the time of report, most of the lake is still frozen solid. Anglers should not try to get out on the ice. The ice would eventually break, causing a very dangerous situation for an angler. Most access locations such as boat ramps and boat docks are also frozen. Experts have forecast mi-week temperatures outside that should begin to melt the ice. No fishing activity has been observed on the frozen lake. Anglers below the dam were able to find open water. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: Feb. 22. Elevation normal, water 40s and stained. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed Muskogee County.
Keystone: Feb. 25. Elevation below average, water clear. White crappie slow, use minnows near docks. Blue catfish slow, use cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: Feb. 26. Elevation normal, water 42 and clear. Rainbow and brown trout fair using caddis flies, in-line spinnerbait, midges, nymphs, powerbait and worms below the dam and in shallows. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: Feb. 22. Elevation normal, water 30s and clear. Upper portion of the lake and coves are thawing from recent weather. Caution should be taken to watch for large pieces of ice near surface while boating. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: Feb. 22. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Blue catfish fair on shad below the dam and along channels. Report submitted by Gary Wilcox, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: Feb. 26. Elevation normal, water 34 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on hotdogs, cut bait, live bait, and stinkbait in channels, main lake, river channel and along the dam. White and black crappie good on hair jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures and tube jigs beloe the dam, in creek channels, river channel, along docks and in main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny.
Robert S. Kerr: Feb. 26. Elevation normal, water murky. Black and white crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, brush structure, docks, points, tailwater and weed beds. Largemouth, spotted and white bass fair on crankbaits, grasshoppers, minnows, plastics or small lures in channels, coves, docks, on points and sand bar. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
