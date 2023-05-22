The spring rains have fallen and warmer temperatures tell us that summer is not far away.
Now is the time that the whitetail does are dropping their fawns and some of us may have a chance encounter with them.
Retired Greenleaf State Park Naturalist Steve Evans always included in any nature program, especially in the spring, the wise advice concerning visitors to the park who might see a deer fawn in the woods by itself.
People sometimes mistakenly think that the fawn has been abandoned by its mother.
In truth, the doe has not left her fawn. She is likely nearby and will be back. The doe is hoping you will just leave her fawn alone.
Unfortunately, each spring, well-meaning people interrupt nature's balance because they want to "rescue" newborn and young animals that, at first glance, might appear to be abandoned.
If you find newborn wildlife while in your yard or in the woods that appears to be alone, chances are an adult animal is nearby and is simply waiting for you to move along so they can take care of their young.
People who happen across a hatchling bird or a young fawn are urged to leave them and move away from the area.
It is common for fawns to remain in a safe place while whitetail does feed nearby, and interfering with that always causes more harm than good. It's also best to leave birds, young squirrels and other wildlife alone as well.
Biologists say that people trying to help can actually be more stressful on young wildlife than if those people would have simply left them alone.
The willingness among well-meaning sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts to want to help is a good thing, but choosing to allow nature to run its course is often the best help we can offer young wildlife.
Not only is it best to not interfere in nature, it also could be illegal. Many people don't realize there are laws that protect most wildlife species, and those laws prohibit people from handling or "rescuing" wildlife.
There are a few cases in which you know that the animal is injured and may need to go to an animal rehabilitator to survive.
A Muskogee man, Gil Keener, does a great job of volunteering to help animals in need. Keener transports small animals such as opossums, birds, raccoons, rabbits and others to Tulsa for rehabilitation.
Keener shares, ”Does only go back to their fawns twice a day to feed ----at dawn and dusk. This is to keep their scent down for predators.If a fawn is in distress, it will eventually cry. A sure sign of dehydration is the tips of the fawn’s ears will be curled. They need intervention then.”
While no fee is charged for transporting the animal, Keener does accept donations to defray the cost of gasoline. He also operates a business called “Peace of Mind Pet Sitting." Call him at (918) 781-2803.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife maintains a list of licensed wildlife rehabilitators by county at http://www.wildlifedepartment.com/law/rehabilitator-list .
Memorial Day weekend is the beginning of the time that you will start to see more fawns, baby birds and other young.
Keener tells us that deer deliver their newborns in the strangest of places.
Residents will find them and be concerned about a newborn deer on their lawn, in their garden, under the azaleas, etc. Most call him because they think the fawn is in peril and Mom is nowhere to be found. Well, Mom is actually off feeding and helping to keep predators away. Those who call ask what they should do for the fawn ... Leave it alone, do not touch, move or attempt to feed it. A healthy fawn will curl up, nap most of the day and move their heads. They have no scent and predators cannot find them unless humans interfere. Mom leaves during the day for two primary reasons: to feed, and to keep her scent a distance from the fawn. Mom will come back (unless something tragic happens to her), but don't expect her until dusk and certainly don't expect her if humans are hovering around. If you are fortunate enough to have the gift of a fawn, please enjoy the experience, respect Mother Nature and let the Mom do what comes naturally. She will move the fawn daily so you may see it in different locations.
Young rabbits, squirrels and opossums, even if they appear small, are able to fend for themselves if they are fully furred and their eyes are open.
People who have questions about any wild animal are welcome to call a Game Warden. A list is available at http://www.wildlifedepartment.com/law/game-warden-directory .
Keener’s excitement and love of animals is so evident when I visited with him. Now that I am retired, I may join up with him on some of the transporting of animals needing a caring hand.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
