Here’s a head up on an event that will fill up quickly as we get into September.
A few weeks ago, I penned a column about a men and boys-only event. This week, I wanted to highlight a wonderful, ladies-only happening over in the Cookson Hills area.
This one's for women ages 14 through adults and the registration information will go out after September 4th.Women in the Outdoors is putting on their annual extravaganza on November 2nd-5th at Tenkiller State Park near Vian.
This will be the 23nd year for this special affair.
It is designed for girls and women to come together and learn outdoor skills from outstanding instructors.
But you’ve got to be quick on the draw because early-bird registration will end October 6th and final registration will end October 20th, according to the WITO coordinator for this event, Leann Bunn.
Bunn’s day job is as the park naturalist for Tenkiller State Park and she gives her all to each activity hosted at the Driftwood Nature Center there.
Bunn was honored by the National Wild Turkey Federation for her work during 2012. She was presented the Annie Oakley Award for her success in introducing women to conservation and the outdoors lifestyle.
WITO is a creation of the National Wild Turkey Federation and was formed in 1998. Women who seek outdoor adventures or more quality time with family and friends will find that connection through hundreds of Women in the Outdoors events hosted by NWTF chapters around the U.S.
Want to learn outdoor skills to survive in case of a zombie apocalypse?
Many people have expressed interest in living off the grid. This program fits the bill and just continues to grow each year.
Cost for registration is $110 for one person and $200 for two persons. The early-bird registration, which ends Oct. 6th will enter you into a drawing for a prize package worth $75.
The slated classes as of the date of this article are: Backpacking 101, Sustainable Beekeeping, Turkey Box Call Making, Skeet Shooting , Archery, Lye Soap Making, Basket Weaving, Cherokee Baby Moccasins, Kayaking, Intro to Fly Fishing, Fly Tying, Gourmet Dutch Oven Cooking, Native American Clay Beads, Mentored Bow Hunt, Blacksmithing, Freeze-Dried and Dehydrating Foods, Fermenting Food, Pine Needle Baskets, Beginning Cross Stitch, Wilderness Survival Class, Orienteering, Barn Quilt Painting, Turkey Hunting 101, Foraging for Wild Edibles, and Firestarting and Water Purification.
The base of operations will be at Tenkiller State Park but some events will be held at a new venue, which is Armstrong Park in Vian.
For further information , contact Bunn at (918) 776-8180 ( press 2 for the Nature Center) or email her at leann.bunn@travelok.com.
Look on Facebook for the page, Women in the Outdoors-Tenkiller State Park. It is also listed on the NWTF webpage at nwtf.org/events. It certainly will be a special time in a beautiful season of the year.
Bunn has been an outstanding ambassador for the naturalists of all Oklahoma State Parks and her work with the Women in the Outdoors program has been nationally recognized. She is a true inspiration to all.
Participants will form friendships and enjoy the great outdoors at this event.
Sorry men, this one is just for the ladies.
Reach Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
