“You have heard that it was said to the people long ago, ‘You shall not murder, and anyone who murders will be subject to judgment.’ But I tell you that anyone who is angry with a brother or sister will be subject to judgment. Again, anyone who says to a brother or sister, ‘Raca,’is answerable to the court. and anyone who says, ‘You fool!’ will be in danger of the fire of hell.
— Matthew 5:21-22
Many in the protestant tradition have taken to dismissing the Old Testament laws as no longer relevant due to the fulfillment of the law and the prophets in Jesus Christ. Some go so far as to dismiss those laws and the guidance of those prophets. Oh, for the easy days.
Here we see that Jesus is raising the standard of behavior. God loves life! He created us to live most abundantly. Yet we consistently choose death. We do this by satisfying our basest desires to gain temporary pleasures. We smoke, drink, and participate in other reckless behaviors. We overeat, we live an inactive lifestyle, and we wonder why we get sick. Slowly, we are killing ourselves and choosing death.
My friends, choose life. Cradle to the grave. If you are pro-life then you must support life from the womb to the tomb. Rise up my friends and oppose the death penalty or the little things that slowly kill life like malnutrition or neighborhood violence. Do not dismiss this like Cain, “I am not my brother’s keeper.” It is up to us as men and women of God to live this standard.
Dismissing them with justification and blame is what Jesus is equating to murder. Love your neighbor as yourself. Is he hungry? Feed him. Is he feeling lonely? Meet with him. Is she trapped in addiction? Do what you can to help her discover freedom. Is she in need of clothing? Help her find clothes that will empower her toward success.
How about our brothers and sisters in Christ? The sons of thunder were ready to call down fire from Heaven to destroy those that were not part of them. Many times, I hear modern day church members sound very similar in their sentiments. Oh, they don’t oppose me but they think differently than me so we should destroy them. My friends we are not living up to the standard of Christ likeness.
The challenge is to search our hearts. Are there people who sin differently than you that you hate? Now I know that word is a little strong. Can you really love the sinner and hate the sin? Most days at the Gospel Rescue Mission I meet men and women who have and are making choices that are not only sinful but are in that moment hastening their death. I hate what that sin will do to them. If I look away. If I choose the easy road, then I am violating that commandment.
Many times, I am tired of difficult conversations. Most of the time these men and women will ignore my direction. They will dismiss my questions that should lead them to see that the choice might feel good in the moment but will burn them in the end. Some will actually verbally attack me for taking the time to care. My heart breaks. But Jesus has raised the standard so I must again step into the fray and share truth with those that hate truth.
I search my heart and look for more love. Too often it is buried behind the pain of loving the lost and watching them leave as the rich man did to Jesus.
Rich Schaus is the executive director of the Gospel Rescue Mission.
