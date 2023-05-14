Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. Matthew 5:6
For many when they think of righteousness, they start with trying to make their country or their community live with righteousness and justice. There is much debate on what this justice might look like. Some argue that all white males should be held accountable for a long history of oppression against assorted races, genders and peoples. Others simply want to ensure that all people have a fair trial and fair opportunities to succeed.
This is actually a very worthwhile discussion and men and women should be sitting at a table and having this challenging and difficult conversation. Think of Acts 15. Some at the table thought all people should be circumcised and others disagreed. They discussed the issues together and then collectively came to an agreement. Today the debate happens separately and over social media with caustic and hateful words. NOTE: Hate of anything other than sin (not the sinner) is not of God.
Before we can even consider such a conversation though it is more important that we all take time to self-examine our own hearts. Do we actually want God’s righteousness, or do we want our own version of that righteousness? Have we actually examined the Scriptures, or do we simply hate because the pastor or that evangelist that you like to stream has defined righteousness with a verse or two?
That is not really hungering and thirsting for righteousness. Many years ago, now I was on a long run with a friend that turned out to be much longer than I had anticipated. Somewhere along the run I became extremely hungry. Suddenly all that I could think about was food. Every step was taking me closer to some type of dining experience. Soon I was consumed with those thoughts. When I made it back to the school’s dining facility I got in line and waited less than patiently. Honestly, I know that I was not going to die but it sure felt that way.
My friends that is the way it should be when we are hungering for righteousness. Do you desire first and foremost to see the Kingdom of God? Is your passion for what is best for you or for God? Are you seeking the Kingdom of God or are you lifting up the opinions of your local church. Most of them look and sound a lot like you. It is likely that you also listen to the same newscasts and radio opinion shows.
It is time to dive into the Scriptures and carefully consider what the Bible actually says as a whole. Do not just pick out a verse here or there. Saturate yourself with Scripture. If you fall in love with those that are trapped in sin and addiction than you are doing it right. As you study if you find yourself hating someone simply because they disagree with you than you need to keep working at it.
Hungering and thirsting for righteousness is not an easy task. There are beliefs and ideas that have been engrained in you from childhood. These are obstacles. You might say something like, “God said it. I believe it. That settles it.” That is a cop out. Everyone, and I mean everyone picks and chooses. God said lots of things that you don’t actually comply with. Examine your heart and understand better what you believe and what you are dismissing. Come to grasp with real truth, real love and real righteousness.
Stay with it, don’t give up. Press deeply into Jesus. Meditate on His Word. It is in these moments that Jesus promises to be with you. Choose love.
Rich Schaus is the executive director for the Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.