“Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there in front of the altar. First go and be reconciled to them; then come and offer your gift.”
— Matthew 5:23-24
Remember from my last article that Jesus is raising the standard for a true follower of the faith. How many times have conflicts within the church divided the body? Anger and bitterness are common. Waring brothers and sisters in Christ will simply avoid each other during the service. Typically, they will steal peeks at each other during worship. Thoughts raging about how THEY are hypocrites after whatever minor infraction they have committed. Families who are now smiling and acting as if the world was perfect were arguing in the car all the way there. It seems nobody is dealing with the hostility.
While apostasy is a very real occurrence, often brothers and sisters in Christ quickly refer to each other as heretics because they disagree on some element of doctrine. Venomous words are shared in some capacity.
Then the time for offering comes. The plate is passed or church members are encouraged to bring their offering to the front of the church. Yet, no one has stopped to consider this COMMAND of God. How awesome would it be if when the plate comes to Brother Joe, he stops the proceedings?
“My friends. I am sorry to interrupt this service. However, my wife and I were arguing on the way here and we are at odds. I am leaving my offering here. We will go out to the foyer and chat and make things right. However, I want to tell you that in this case I was in the wrong. Not only will I be seeking her forgiveness, but I ask for yours. I have not been a true man of God.”
What would be the reaction of the church? Would others also work to bring healing? Could this be a cross denomination event? Could the church even seek forgiveness from those outside of the church that we have harmed through our hatred? This would not require us to forsake the Gospel. We can and must still call sin, sin. However, the way we have done it historically is not always God honoring. Should we not seek the opportunity to make things, right?
The very act becomes its own form of sacrifice. My friends, I know that this is terrifying. With the cancel culture being so prevalent can we even call sin, sin? We must and if we don’t we also need to apologize for that. However, can we love those that live lifestyles and make bold choices that glorify sin? Jesus seemed to do just that. Sinners streamed to Him. When was the last time we witnessed sinners streaming to us? Why are they not drawn to the self-proclaimed men and women of God?
Maybe it is the same reason they were not naturally drawn to the Sadducees and Pharisees in the days where Jesus walked the earth. The aristocracy of that era was filled with self-righteousness and a lack of humility. Pray for humility and peace.
Today is the day of salvation. Leave your offering at the church and go make things right with those that we, the church have hurt. Do not put it off. The world is waiting for us to be different than the rest of the world. Let us do all that we can to make things right and watch God bring revival come to our nation.
Rich Schaus is the executive director of Gospel Rescue Mission of Muskogee.
